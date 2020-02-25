The Tufts Daily

Letter to the Editor: The Daily kept pace with media changes
February 25, 2020

The Daily started at a time before CNN, before the Internet, before social media, when print media was central to our culture. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the print edition was the main way people on campus got their news, including both campus and national news, and set the pace for student and faculty conversation. The Daily has not stood still. It has flexed with the times and embraced digital media, including Facebook, Instagram, podcasts and more. Print and digital media remain a key channel for more reflective thought that provide an important way for people to connect and shape everyday culture. The Daily also allows students at Tufts to build their skills in ways that extend beyond writing and journalism, including business operations, production, design and leadership. Thanks to today’s Daily staff, who juggle their academic work with the enormous job of running a daily paper, recruiting new participants and evolving its role, they are keeping the spirit of the Daily going strong.

Bob Goodman (LA ’91), editor in chief spring 1990

