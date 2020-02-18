The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Cartoon: Happy Valentine’s Day
February 18, 2020
by Nasrin Lin
Top This Week
  1. Medford Mom: John Green was wrong
    February 12, 2020
  2. Cummings Center construction on schedule despite worker injury, mixed faculty attitudes
    and February 14, 2020
  3. Part of ceiling collapses in Eaton Hall classroom
    February 12, 2020
  4. Debunking 'National Treasure' through the eyes of an archivist
    and February 13, 2020
  5. Tufts Club Cricket kicks off 1st season as club sport
    February 13, 2020
Trending
  1. Debunking 'National Treasure' through the eyes of an archivist
    and February 13, 2020
  2. Fire at Danish Pastry House causes short-term closure
    January 16, 2020
  3. Letter to the Editor
    January 21, 2014
  4. Cummings Center construction on schedule despite worker injury, mixed faculty attitudes
    and February 14, 2020
  5. Keeping Up with the 617: Unpacking the Red Sox cheating scandal
    February 3, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.