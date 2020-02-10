Letter from the Editor in Chief

You may have already heard me say it, but I’m going to say it again: I think of the Tufts Daily as a small town newspaper. This description says a lot about what the Daily means to me and the Tufts community, and as the 40th anniversary approaches this month, I hope you join me and the rest of our campus in celebrating four decades of principled journalism and the community we cover.

Unlike papers covering large cities, our journalists are embedded in the community, bringing the paper and our “small town” close together. Put simply, this campus is too small to avoid overlap between the Daily and other organizations on campus.

Like all good journalism, we cover the concerns of the community as defined by the community. Whether that means covering the distribution of semester-hour units, divestment or the Africana Center’s 50th anniversary, we exist to report on all of Tufts’ communities. The Daily also serves to cover our school’s many achievements. From men’s soccer’s fourth national championship in six years to the growth of the TCU Senate Textbook Exchange, we are on the scene to document these events.

We provide a platform for open, honest and respectful discussion. Our opinion page serves to generate and facilitate discussion about issues on campus. The opinion page is driven by community interaction, and that is why I appreciate it so much.

The Daily holds institutions of power accountable, and the Daily’s independent status allows us to cover events with editorial integrity while holding ourselves to high organizational standards of transparency and integrity. We report on these topics because the Tufts community’s concerns drive our coverage.

Sincerely,

Ryan Shaffer

Editor in Chief, The Tufts Daily