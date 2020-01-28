The Tufts Daily

Letter to the Editor: Thank you, UIJ
and
January 28, 2020

We would like to express our deep gratitude to the Tufts student organization United For Immigrant Justice for their recent winter clothing drive for immigrant and homeless families in Somerville. We have had a growing number of immigrant children and families coming straight from the border with no experience with winter in Massachusetts! The idea of making an appeal to students going home on vacation to go through their closets for winter garments and bring them back to help supply the Clothing Closet maintained at a Somerville school originated in a discussion with UIJ back in 2014 when the first wave of unaccompanied minors from the border arrived. This year they came through again.

Thank you so much, United for Immigrant Justice!

Nomi Davidson, on behalf of the Somerville Family Learning Collaborative

Alex Pirie, on behalf of the Somerville Sanctuary City Steering Committee

