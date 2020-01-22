The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Cartoon: If there are none, click skip
January 22, 2020
by Nasrin Lin
Top This Week
  1. Tufts pays $2 million for new MBTA station naming rights
    January 16, 2020
  2. Fire at Danish Pastry House causes short-term closure
    January 16, 2020
  3. BREAKING: Tufts begins review of investments in fossil fuel industry
    January 16, 2020
  4. Letter from the Managing Board regarding Nov. 18 editorial
    January 13, 2020
  5. Editorial: Welcome back, Jumbos
    January 16, 2020
Trending
  1. BREAKING: Tufts begins review of investments in fossil fuel industry
    January 16, 2020
  2. Tufts pays $2 million for new MBTA station naming rights
    January 16, 2020
  3. Fire at Danish Pastry House causes short-term closure
    January 16, 2020
  4. 'A Hidden Life' reveals too little
    September 25, 2019
  5. Black Solidarity Day: What does it mean?
    October 29, 2009
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.