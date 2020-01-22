T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Today’s Issue
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
News
Features
Investigative
Multimedia
Arts
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Advice
Sports
Columns
Audio
A Blight on the Hill
The Rewind
Out of Curiosity
Love Is Dead at Tufts
Cartoon: If there are none, click skip
Nasrin Lin
January 22, 2020
by Nasrin Lin
Top This Week
Tufts pays $2 million for new MBTA station naming rights
Madeleine Aitken
January 16, 2020
Fire at Danish Pastry House causes short-term closure
Austin Clementi
January 16, 2020
BREAKING: Tufts begins review of investments in fossil fuel industry
Connor Dale
January 16, 2020
Letter from the Managing Board regarding Nov. 18 editorial
Tufts Daily
January 13, 2020
Editorial: Welcome back, Jumbos
Tufts Daily
January 16, 2020
Trending
BREAKING: Tufts begins review of investments in fossil fuel industry
Connor Dale
January 16, 2020
Tufts pays $2 million for new MBTA station naming rights
Madeleine Aitken
January 16, 2020
Fire at Danish Pastry House causes short-term closure
Austin Clementi
January 16, 2020
'A Hidden Life' reveals too little
Tuna Margalit
September 25, 2019
Black Solidarity Day: What does it mean?
Ben Serrano
October 29, 2009
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube