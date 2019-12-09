Op-Ed: Statement from members of USSR-Rated TDC dance

Dear members of the Tufts community,

To begin, we would like to apologize to the Tufts community and all of those who were hurt by the USSR-Rated Dance at TDC. This dance was not intended to offend anybody, and we are truly sorry that it did. The purpose of this dance was to serve as a satire of American ideas about the USSR; nevertheless, we are aware that the impact has eclipsed intent in this situation. We did not, in any way, mean to support, romanticize or trivialize Stalin’s regime or undermine the violent effects it had on millions of people. We want to send our sincerest apologies to the entire Tufts community, especially those who were hurt by the dance. We will definitely be more responsible and aware when choosing to participate in activities that, even as satire, could cross a line and cause distress in our community. Thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention.

Our sincerest apologies,

Jon Adams, Paige Morss and members of the USSR-Rated Dance at TDC