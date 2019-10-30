The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Cartoon: ZipCars
October 30, 2019
by Maria Fong
Top This Week
  1. The Rez Cafe raises prices in response to increasing minimum wage
    October 24, 2019
  2. 'Looking for Alaska' clings to Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope
    October 28, 2019
  3. Arts and Sciences in surplus, but TUSM, SMFA remain in deficit
    October 29, 2019
  4. Girl Online: Let’s talk about Tinder
    October 23, 2019
  5. DU members move to 123 Packard for fall 2019
    October 22, 2019
Trending
  1. Arts and Sciences in surplus, but TUSM, SMFA remain in deficit
    October 29, 2019
  2. Dining workers praise new contract, say problems remain
    and October 29, 2019
  3. Editorial: Democratize access to athletic training facilities, health and safety resources
    October 28, 2019
  4. 'Looking for Alaska' clings to Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope
    October 28, 2019
  5. Ang Lee’s 'Gemini Man': A revolutionary film experiment or a Waterloo?
    October 29, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.