Editorial: Tufts must fight for fair prices for its students

You recognize the Barnes & Noble brown paper bags: the ones you’ve seen in the hands of passing students who’ve just purchased their psychology and Spanish textbooks or littering the recycling bins in your dorm. If you’re lucky enough, you might not have had to carry one of these bags, having found your books on Amazon or at the Tufts Community Union (TCU) textbook exchange. For many students, however, the Tufts University Bookstore in the Campus Center, operated by Barnes & Noble Education, is both a reality and a necessity.

Over 770 colleges across the country have partnered with Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which separated from the Barnes & Noble umbrella in 2015 with its parent, the publicly-traded Barnes & Noble Education. The bookstore provides both “retail and digital education experiences,” according to its website.

The company has poured vast resources and effort into these relationships, making a point to emphasize the “Gen Z” shopping experience and make shopping for textbooks more engaging. “As the industry has shifted to digital, it pushed us to adapt and innovate faster and develop new products and services that will serve the markets in new ways,” Lisa Malat, BNC’s chief operating officer, told the National Retail Federation.

One of the main ways BNC has tried to appeal to a younger demographic is by providing many of its services online or what it calls “inclusive access,” meaning learning materials that can be delivered digitally. While the company may be making strides in making its resources more accessible through different mediums and attempting to transform storefronts into “social hubs,” the issue of affordability still looms large over many students at Tufts.

Tufts prides itself on its financial aid policies, giving out a reassuring statement to applicants: You worry about getting in and we will ensure that you can afford to go here. The university has made strides to improve affordability on campus, and yet, the partnership with BNC raises a gnarly question: If affordability is at all a priority, why partner with a for-profit, shareholder-driven company to deliver textbooks at the heart of our campus?

Textbook costs add up very quickly, with many students spending hundreds of dollars on educational material in one semester, and it is difficult to believe that among so many individuals with the power to shape student life so greatly, none have taken steps to address an issue that affects a large part of the Tufts community. When changes have been made, the credit belongs to TCU.