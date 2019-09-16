Letter from the Opinion Editor: We encourage community commentary

Dear Tufts,

The news published in the Tufts Daily impacts all of us and cries out for active conversation. The recent investigative report on Saudi involvement with this institution is shocking. Commentary about legacy admissions prompts questions about the future of our university. A compelling and beautiful review of Lana Del Rey’s “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (2019) perhaps influences many students’ playlist. Whether you’re unsettled, intrigued, infuriated or curious, your voice helps to shape campus discussions. Whether you love our work, or you disagree, I encourage you to write letters to the editor and op-eds.

I encourage you to write, whether it is a 100-word letter on a recent news piece, or a 600-word conversation starter. I want to hear from you: Did you love Chris Panella’s poetic adoration of Lana, or were you saddened by the conditions students lived through during the Miller and Houston renovations? Tell us. Community engagement and conversation is the highest purpose of journalism.

Sincerely,

Tys Sweeney

Executive Opinion Editor

opinion@tuftsdaily.com