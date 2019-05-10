The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Statement on ‘Op-Ed: Real justice in Palestine’
May 10, 2019

To the Tufts community, especially our Arab, Muslim, LGBT and Palestinian members,

The Tufts Daily published the op-ed titled “Real Justice in Palestine” on April 5, 2019.

“Real Justice in Palestine” drew a false equivalency between countries with largely Muslim populations and Arab countries, and further suggested that such places are uniquely homophobic, in contrast with Israel, a country where same-sex marriage is illegal.

This op-ed also characterized the idea that training programs in Israel have impacted the way American police do their jobs as a conspiracy theory without providing evidence for this claim.

This op-ed also suggested that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) were condoning the “muffling” of free speech after guest speakers at an SJP event did not address specific political topics. This choice, made independently by the guest speakers and their “organizational chaperone,” does not constitute a condoning of Hamas on behalf of SJP.

We recognize that such mischaracterizations, omissions and distortions have a serious negative impact on groups targeted by them and have no place in a fair press. We apologize for providing a platform for unfair portrayals of certain groups. In light of this lapse in the rigor of our editing, we are revising the op-ed submission and editing processes.

The Tufts Daily Managing Board

Elie Levine, Anita Ramaswamy, David Levitsky, Daniel Montoya and Luke Allocco

April 26, 2019

Top This Week
  1. Suspect in Davis Square armed robbery still at large
    May 1, 2019
  2. Dean of Admissions Karen Richardson announces departure from Tufts
    April 25, 2019
  3. 'Rilakkuma and Kaoru' is 'beary' delightful
    April 25, 2019
  4. Controversial incidents prompt student outcry, administration response
    and April 18, 2019
  5. Tufts janitors allege unjust firing, racist treatment by C&W Services supervisors
    and December 10, 2018
Trending
  1. Op-Ed: Real justice in Palestine
    and April 5, 2019
  2. Dean of Admissions Karen Richardson announces departure from Tufts
    April 25, 2019
  3. Tufts no longer a quirky paradise?
    September 25, 2014
  4. Lila Ramani: The good, the bad and the blue
    December 3, 2014
  5. Arts and Sciences honors requirements tightened
    November 22, 2004
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.