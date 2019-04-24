T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Today’s Issue
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
News
Features
Investigative
Multimedia
Arts
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Advice
Sports
Columns
Cartoon: Keep Earth Day going
David Levitsky
April 24, 2019
Top This Week
Amazon announces expansion into Medford
Anton Shenk
April 22, 2019
Controversial incidents prompt student outcry, administration response
Alexander Thompson
and
Alejandra Carrillo
April 18, 2019
Vacancies in themed, Greek housing included in general lottery
Madison Reid
April 19, 2019
Tower Café student workers claim underpayment, Dining Services director pledges investigation
Alexander Thompson
April 22, 2019
Admissions accepts largest class yet, hosts Jumbo Days for prospective students
Austin Clementi
April 18, 2019
Trending
K-pop has well and truly arrived on America’s shores
Yuan Jun Chee
April 24, 2019
Op-ed: Shannon Lee for TCU President
Charlie Zhen
April 24, 2019
Police Briefs — Week of April 22
Jenna Fleischer
April 24, 2019
PILOT negotiating committee holds community update
Austin Clementi
April 24, 2019
Somerville with Townie Tim: Apartment Hunting
Nate Rubright
April 24, 2019
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540363767&cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537195001&cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube