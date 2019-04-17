The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Cartoon: Hope in the distance
April 17, 2019

Top This Week
  1. Office of Residential Life and Learning responds to lottery number mishap
    April 11, 2019
  2. Op-Ed: Boycott Birthright unconditionally
    April 10, 2019
  3. Police Briefs — Week of April 8
    April 11, 2019
  4. Lawmakers try again after Monaco-led lobbyists help sink Somerville transparency bill
    April 10, 2019
  5. Local Stop & Shop workers strike, student activists join pickets
    April 16, 2019
Trending
  1. Local Stop & Shop workers strike, student activists join pickets
    April 16, 2019
  2. Vaping at Tufts likely on the rise
    April 16, 2019
  3. Repeal and Replace: The Sacklers at Tufts
    April 16, 2019
  4. 'Booksmart' screening and Q&A: Olivia Wilde's generational anthem
    April 16, 2019
  5. Spag's: The Fun Store, a Tufts mystery revealed
    April 16, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.