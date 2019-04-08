The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Cartoon: Hard Sciences
April 8, 2019

Top This Week
  1. Op-Ed: Real justice in Palestine
    and April 5, 2019
  2. Alfre Woodard to speak at 2019 commencement ceremony
    April 2, 2019
  3. Tufts Admissions receives record number of applications for Class of 2023
    January 16, 2019
  4. Police Briefs — Week of April 1
    April 4, 2019
  5. Op-Ed: Believe and Support Survivors
    April 4, 2019
Trending
  1. Op-Ed: Real justice in Palestine
    and April 5, 2019
  2. Tufts Admissions receives record number of applications for Class of 2023
    January 16, 2019
  3. Police Briefs — Week of April 1
    April 4, 2019
  4. Alfre Woodard to speak at 2019 commencement ceremony
    April 2, 2019
  5. OKbaby's teen parents make living through YouTube
    January 31, 2017
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.