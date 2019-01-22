T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Today’s Issue
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
News
Features
Investigative
Multimedia
Arts
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Advice
Sports
Columns
Cartoon: When the start of the new semester mirrors the end of the last one
Ruijingya Tang
January 22, 2019
Top This Week
Op-ed: A Farewell to Tufts
Julián Cancino
January 16, 2019
Tufts Admissions receives record number of applications for Class of 2023
Anton Shenk
January 16, 2019
Foster not chosen for Trustee ballot, student activists disappointed
Alexander Thompson
January 16, 2019
Dining workers criticize state of contract negotiations at community meeting
Alexander Thompson
January 18, 2019
Letter from the editors
Anita Ramaswamy
,
Elie Levine
,
Daniel Montoya
,
Luke Allocco
and
David Levitsky
January 16, 2019
Trending
Tufts Admissions receives record number of applications for Class of 2023
Anton Shenk
January 16, 2019
Op-ed: A Farewell to Tufts
Julián Cancino
January 16, 2019
Tufts partners with Bunker Hill Community College to educate incarcerated men
Madison Reid
January 18, 2019
Dining workers criticize state of contract negotiations at community meeting
Alexander Thompson
January 18, 2019
Op-Ed: I left Tufts because of you
Katherine Sloan Snedaker
October 1, 2018
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540363767&cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537195001&cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
COPYRIGHT 2018 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram