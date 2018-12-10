Letter from the Managing Board

Dear Daily readers,

Since 1980, it has been the Tufts Daily’s mission to bring clarity to conversations, balance to issues and fact to debates. In our semester as the Daily’s Managing Board, we hope that we’ve upheld our values and principles as promised to you, our readers. We have been blessed with a dedicated staff who pursue the goal of practicing journalism that is fair, honest, balanced and accurate from the time they wake up everyday until late into the night. It has been a humbling experience for us to lead a newspaper that serves as the publication of record on campus, speaks truth to power and sheds light on marginalized voices and stories that deserve to be told.

This semester, the Daily published the accounts of courageous students, both former and current, who shared their experiences as survivors of sexual assault. Their stories shed light on the reality that survivors live with and how entrenched the issue of sexual assault is in the Tufts community and our society as a whole. The Daily also ran a special issue focusing on mental health, sharing resources and furthering discussions around the topic, and launched a podcast series that will explore institutional issues at private universities, including Tufts.

We realized our motto, “Where you read it first,” in breaking stories when posters linked to white nationalism appeared on campus overnight on Oct. 31 and when the men’s soccer team claimed its third national title in five years. We also uncovered $22 million in donations that Tufts has accepted from academically controversial charitable foundations since 1985.

We admit that we have at times fallen short of our promises and the standards to which we hold ourselves. These incidents reaffirm the fact that, in journalism, there is no such thing as too much caution and that we cannot sacrifice thoughtfulness for expediency. There is no room for dishonesty, unfairness, imbalance and inaccuracy at the Daily; we ask you to hold us accountable to this commitment. With you in mind, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest degree of inclusivity, honesty and objectivity.

Appreciatively,

Seohyun Shim, Editor-in-Chief

Sean Ong, Managing Editor

Caleb Symons, Managing Editor

Alice Yoon, Production Director

Alexis Serino, Associate Editor