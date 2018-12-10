T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Today’s Issue
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
News
Features
Investigative
Multimedia
Arts
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Advice
Sports
Columns
Cartoon: Well-rounded
Shannon Geary
December 10, 2018
Top This Week
Campus tour guides express concern that lack of compensation limits financial diversity
Ellie Murphy
December 5, 2018
Op-Ed: Introducing the SLUSH Fund
Tufts Community Union Senate
December 6, 2018
Lawrence Memorial Hospital closes emergency room, extends urgent care hours
Jillian Rolnick
December 5, 2018
The early bird applicant: Trends in early admissions at Tufts
Jenna Fleischer
March 1, 2018
Medford cancels auction of Native American artifacts, citing federal law
Alexander Thompson
December 5, 2018
Trending
Op-Ed: Introducing the SLUSH Fund
Tufts Community Union Senate
December 6, 2018
Tufts janitors allege unjust firing, racist treatment by C&W Services supervisors
Catherine Perloff
and
Kenia French
December 10, 2018
The early bird applicant: Trends in early admissions at Tufts
Jenna Fleischer
March 1, 2018
Students call for improvement of on-campus diversity after racist, discriminatory interactions with faculty
Akash Mishra
December 10, 2018
'Mass Exoneration' takes sobering look at consequences of wrongful conviction
Alyssa Quinlan
December 6, 2018
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540363767&cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537195001&cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
COPYRIGHT 2018 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram