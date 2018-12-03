Op-Ed: Take care, everyone

Content warning: This article discusses mental health.

Let’s just acknowledge it: College can be a very stressful time of life. Academic work requires time and attention; friendships and relationships need to be cultivated and maintained; summer jobs or internships require planning; and maintaining contact with family and friends from home is no small task. As if this weren’t enough, local, national and world events also take their toll. Finances or a family member’s health might be a concern, as could any number of additional factors.

In any of these combined circumstances, most people would feel stressed to varying degrees. There is so much to attend to and only so many hours in a day — and all of it feels important. The key to managing stress is to accept stress during college as a given and to cope with it as well as possible.

Many forms of coping are captured by the phrase “self-care.” To imagine how self-care makes a difference, think of young children for a moment. Toddlers are well-known for being especially crabby when they are tired or hungry. Although it is not as obvious, the same is true for people of all ages. When you are tired, hungry or not feeling well — with a headache or a cold, for example — you simply won’t be able to cope as well with the stresses of daily life as you could otherwise. That is why part of self-care requires getting enough sleep, eating healthy meals, exercising and taking care to stay well.

There are other ways of taking care of yourself that are tailored more specifically to individual preferences. They can be informal, yet enjoyable and relaxing, activities such as taking a walk on a nice day, listening to music, watching amusing dog or cat videos on YouTube or talking to a friend or family member. Self-care is recognizing that you need a break from the day’s responsibilities and taking some time for any of the above. It is prioritizing responsibilities and — for a little while at least — putting you in the present moment rather than focusing on the future. That you feel harried and stressed out right now takes priority over the paper that is due soon or the job you need lined up following graduation, even if graduation is in sight. Those tasks will still be there after you’ve taken a walk or relaxed with a few favorite songs, of course, but you’ll likely then be able to approach them more productively.

There are also many resources at Tufts for helping you take care of yourself. To name just a few, you can find relaxation exercises on the Counseling and Mental Health Service website. The Academic Resource Center offers time management and study strategies. There are sacred spaces on campus for taking a little time out or pausing to reflect on what feels meaningful. Utilizing the resources on campus can help you move past hurdles that feel too high or lighten loads that feel too heavy. Self-care, in addition to everything already mentioned, is reaching out for support or assistance when needed. Among other offices, Counseling and Mental Health Service is here to help students take care of themselves so that they can make the most of their college years.

While acknowledging stress, recognize also that the college years are a time of personal growth. Finding meaningful ways to engage in life inside or outside the university can go a long way towards balancing stress with a sense of purpose, vitality and engagement. When possible, consider deepening relationships, building community, contributing to a worthwhile cause or participating in a satisfying activity or event. Do whatever feels right and meaningful. The reward is a sense of belonging and the opportunity to make an impact.

Take care, everyone.