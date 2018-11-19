T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Today’s Issue
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
Arts
Features
Investigative
Multimedia
News
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Advice
Sports
Columns
Cartoon: E COmics
Maria Fong
November 19, 2018
Top This Week
Gelfand finds community, self-confidence in paralympic swimming
Haley Rich
November 14, 2018
Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 12
Jenna Fleischer
November 15, 2018
Sabrina Carpenter showcases talent, maturity in pop perfection 'Singular: Act 1'
Christopher Panella
November 16, 2018
'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' reveals season four cast
Tommy Gillespie
November 14, 2018
Fletcher students organize conference to discuss gender in international affairs
Claire Fraise
November 15, 2018
Trending
Sabrina Carpenter showcases talent, maturity in pop perfection 'Singular: Act 1'
Christopher Panella
November 16, 2018
The early bird applicant: Trends in early admissions at Tufts
Jenna Fleischer
March 1, 2018
Gelfand finds community, self-confidence in paralympic swimming
Haley Rich
November 14, 2018
Students interested in data science find community on campus with new major, club
Jacob Fried
November 19, 2018
Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 12
Jenna Fleischer
November 15, 2018
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540363767&cs=73cdb8da47&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537195001&cs=168cd1216d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
COPYRIGHT 2018 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram