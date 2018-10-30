The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Cartoon: Boo
October 30, 2018

Top This Week
  1. Study ranks Tufts 87th in gender parity among leadership
    October 25, 2018
  2. Computer science department introduces application for COMP 40 enrollment
    October 24, 2018
  3. Rabbi, transgender ally speaks at Hillel about trans rights
    October 25, 2018
  4. Students protest Tufts' revised demonstration policies
    October 23, 2018
  5. Op-Ed: Tufts' treatment of Facilities workers
    October 29, 2018
Trending
  1. Op-Ed: Tufts' treatment of Facilities workers
    October 29, 2018
  2. Tufts students launch startup offering long-distance shared rides
    October 29, 2018
  3. Men's soccer suffers shock defeat to Colby, bows out of NESCACs
    and October 29, 2018
  4. Tufts, U of Ala. duo receive National Science Foundation grant
    October 29, 2018
  5. John Legend offers a new holiday classic with 'A Legendary Christmas'
    October 29, 2018
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2018 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.