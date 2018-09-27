Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==254127" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==546290" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
September 28, 2018
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=260005" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=882131" border="0" alt=""></a>
Investigative
Advice
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: Random roommate assignments foster exploration, growth among first-years
Editorial: Tufts must support Group of Six by filling vacancies, increasing center staff
Editorial: Invest in your academic success
Editorial: Tiered housing system needs greater transparency
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Tufts tour guides
Cartoon: Tufts tour guides
Print
Comments are closed
Tufts Housing League meets with administration,...
Rooney rocks intimate crowd with new material
Related News
Earth on Fire: It’s not you, it’s them
Editorial: Tufts must do more to combat elitism as tuition exceeds 70K
Hungry for freedom
Copyrıght 2017 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate