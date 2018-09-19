Letter from the Managing Board: Renewing our commitment to inclusivity, sustainability

Dear Daily readers,

Print journalism is increasingly difficult in the 21st century. While advertising demand fluctuates, printing and distribution costs remain high. This problem is especially acute for our Friday issues, which have often failed to garner enough advertising to pay off production costs. To face this new reality, we have changed the way the Daily works to better promote the efficiency and efficacy of our business while remaining committed to inclusivity in our newsroom.

First, we raised $10,375 during our June fundraising campaign to narrowly avoid closing the fiscal year with a deficit. We restructured our business team with an eye for expanding both print and online advertising. We also optimized our circulation numbers and distribution locations, while embarking on cost-saving measures across the board.

To further stabilize our finances, we have made the difficult decision to only print select Friday issues this semester. We will continue to post Friday content on our various social media, as we do every day, and a digital copy of every issue will be available for you to read on Issuu.



We are confident that these changes to our business model will create a more sustainable future for the paper.

Despite these challenges, we remain wholly committed to financial inclusivity. For the fifth straight semester, the Daily will offer its support fund program, which provides stipends to members of our staff who are passionate about journalism and have demonstrated financial need. Thanks to generous donations made during our June fundraising campaign, two $300 stipends are available to returning members, including current masthead members and staff writers. In addition, two $200 stipends are available to new staff members and returning contributing writers. All awards will be disbursed in two installments throughout the semester.

We hope that the support fund goes some way in making the Daily more accessible to students for whom financial barriers may otherwise prevent active involvement. However, we recognize that the program is not a panacea for all issues related to exclusivity and inaccessibility in the Daily. Our newsroom best serves the Tufts community when it reflects its many identities and worldviews. That’s why we are committed to making the Daily a welcoming space not just financially, but socially as well.

To apply for the Daily’s support fund, please submit your application by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28. Please contact us at daily@tuftsdaily.com with any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Seohyun Shim, Editor-in-Chief

Sean Ong, Managing Editor

Caleb Symons, Managing Editor

Alice Yoon, Production Director

Alexis Serino, Associate Editor