Editorial: Invest in your academic success

The transition to college academics is an adjustment. Class material is more focused; learning concepts might involve turning to a textbook for the first time in your life; and professors can seem like a far-removed entity whose schedules permit few office hours. Do not panic if your fine-tuned study habits from high school fall short. Tufts offers interminable opportunities to ensure your academic and personal success. Often, some resources are underused simply because students are unaware of their existence. Tisch Library, the Academic Resource Center (ARC) and the Career Center are platforms that are immensely helpful yet underutilized.

Tisch Library has a wealth of resources available to students. Librarians readily provide research consultations for students, individually or in small groups, to develop research skills and navigate the library stock. When seeking help for citations or research, there are specific librarians for nearly every department on campus who specialize in everything from community health to history to the natural sciences. Resources even exist remotely, with the “Ask a Librarian” feature on the Tisch Library homepage, which allows for chatting, emailing and making appointments. If students are too busy to set up meetings, Research Guides direct students to the best databases and information in any given field, all of which are accessible online.

However, academic resources are not limited to helpful information. Students can borrow laptops, laptop and phone chargers, cameras and even bicycles from the library’s front desk. Computers and printers are readily accessible with your Tufts ID on the second and ground floors. On the third floor, one can find the Digital Design Studio, which has a 3D printer, large format printer, green screen, recording room, multimedia workstations and self-service digitalization station. To boot, workshops such as “A Gentle Introduction to R,” which teaches students the statistical programming language R, and “Crawling Craigslist” exist for pure intellectual curiousity.

Complementing Tisch Library, the ARC offers students personalized academic support. Tutoring in math, economics, computer science and more subjects exists for students and takes the form of one-on-one sessions and drop-in hours. For students in foreign language classes, conversation groups tailored to proficiency level and needs can be utilized.

The ARC also provides critical writing support. Tufts’ liberal arts education is rooted in fostering articulate students, regardless of their field. The ARC hires writing fellows to help students draft, clarify and polish their writing, from simple papers to senior theses. Writing fellows are highly qualified, taking a full-credit semester-long seminar on the pedagogy of writing tutoring.

In addition to providing tutoring services for substantive course material, the ARC also connects students with Time Management and Study Strategies (TM&SS) consultants, who provide advice on setting goals, getting over test anxiety, reducing procrastination and more. Consultants are graduate students who are well-versed in the myriad struggles of college life. They are often willing to befriend students and assist them beyond their contractual responsibilities.

As you continue your academic pursuits and continue to peruse extracurricular interests, drop by the Career Center. Career advisors can help you set up profiles on Handshake and LinkedIn, both useful platforms when looking for summer internships and job opportunities. The staff also provides feedback on résumés and conducts mock interviews. Stop by the Career Carnival on Sept. 12, where you can meet the Career Center staff. The Center also hosts “Industry Nights,” which give Tufts students an opportunity to network with professionals in specific fields.

Tisch Library, ARC and Career Center serve as important platforms where students can give back to, and get back from, the student community, cultivating a sense of cooperation. Although being proactive is required to find and use these resources, they exist for you — use them!