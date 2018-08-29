Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==817521" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==316924" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
September 1, 2018
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=457435" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=94744" border="0" alt=""></a>
Investigative
Advice
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: Hello Class of 2022!
Editorial: Tufts must promote accessibility, limit tuition hikes
Editorial: Tufts students should give back to Medford and Somerville communities
Editorial: Senior Dinner should be less career-focused, more celebratory
View All
Sports
Columns
Videos
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Punctuations: College Edition
Cartoon: Punctuations: College Edition
Print
Comments are closed
Tufts launches new off-campus housing website
IGL facilitates student discussion and...
Related News
Jumping Hurdles: Sugar
The potential decline in popularity of Facebook
Tufts for Kashmir: a call to action
Copyrıght 2017 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate