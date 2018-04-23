Anita’s Angle: When did ‘social justice warrior’ become a pejorative term?

I’ve sat through a few too many awkward dinners where I’ve had to meekly explain that yes, I study political science at Tufts, but no, I don’t consider myself a “social justice warrior.” When explaining our views, there is often a distinctive “us” versus “them” tone invoked by the liberal students on this campus (myself included), not just toward their conservative counterparts but toward their progressive peers who are not afraid to protest, shout and fight for their right to be heard. A quick Google search defines “social justice” as “justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities and privileges within a society” — all seemingly worthy causes. Yet many of us try to make it very clear that while we support these causes, we are different from the angry radicals that refuse to engage in polite discourse with Trump voters.

This attitude undermines liberal causes from the inside. It is an insidious, seemingly self-effacing stance that allows us to feel good about ourselves and our voting records without actually having to make anyone uncomfortable. Unfortunately, as Angela Jiang so eloquently tweeted, “Acknowledging both sides is nice but does nothing. It is taking a position and accepting the trade off that matters.”

So why are many students so afraid to take a strong stand?

The trade-off (especially in the age of social media) for taking a stand is not always palatable. Even as students, still in the process of learning and revising our views, we are expected to speak with absolute clarity. Any public misstep could go viral and be pounced on by those who disagree. Disdain toward student activism is widespread, as evidenced by the recent public humiliation Parkland students have faced from commentators such as Laura Ingraham.

The cost of advocacy on important issues is high. Then again, it always has been. As Professor Jordan Peterson of the University of Toronto said, “in order to be able to think, you have to risk being offensive.” Courageous student activists have always been willing to take this risk. There will always be those who disagree with us on the fundamental principles of certain issues. But whether or not you believe in the causes highlighted by these activists, it is counterproductive to constantly dismiss their tactics as too extreme and condescendingly dub them “SJWs.” From protesting the Vietnam War to advocating for workers’ rights right here at Tufts, students in this country are the very embodiment of the power of our democracy, our right to dissent, the strength in numbers.

Even in Arizona, my home state and a well-known conservative stronghold, change is being driven by audacious students. Inspired by their peers in Parkland, over 100 Arizona students last week staged a “die-in” protest at the State Capitol. All they wanted was to be acknowledged. Instead, they were removed from the building.

To my fellow “social justice warriors”: the sad truth is that messaging matters. History idolizes middle-of-the-road, diplomatic leaders, even if they could not have affected change without those who were shouting in the streets and causing a scene. But don’t give up the fight, because the fire and energy present on campuses across the country are crucial to realizing our vision of a more equitable world.