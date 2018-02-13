Letter to the Editor

In regards to the article published on Feb. 1, “Asian American Center to become nonresidential, community-focused space,” I wanted to express my concern that the news of the Asian American Center expansion and the relocation of the Asian American House was published in a short story below the fold, over a week after the announcement. This was a very important decision made by the administration that will have a significant impact on the Tufts community and specifically Asian/Asian American identifying students. The decision was the result of a great deal of time and energy on the part of many of my peers. There are too few spaces on this campus intended for students of marginalized identities, and I feel that it is important that our fight for space be acknowledged and given appropriate recognition. A story below the fold regarding a decision that has come about from decades of frustration and activism negates the importance of this victory. It sends a message to the community that space for marginalized students is not important, and runs counter to our project of making students of marginalized identities aware that there is space on this campus that exists intentionally for them, and people that are fighting to make those spaces accessible.

Print