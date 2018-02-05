Letter from the managing board: Spring 2018 columnists

This week, we will be starting daily production and the beginning of regular columns. We’re excited to announce our lineup of columnists, who we hope will introduce a variety of interesting perspectives on Tufts and the wider world.

For the opinion section, former executive opinion editor Anita Ramaswamy will be writing “Anita’s Angle” each Monday where she will discuss and analyze contradictory topics in our lives ranging from technology to politics. On Tuesdays, Nesi Altaras will continue writing “Looking Out” and offer his perspective on various international events. Aneurin Canham-Clyne will be bringing a Marxist lens to culture and politics in his column, “Red Star” each Wednesday, and on Thursdays Paris Sanders will continue to write “P.S. …” and explore contemporary social and political issues.

Our features columns will aim to shed light on unique perspectives at Tufts. On Mondays Ross Sonnenblick is writing “The Tuftonian Dream,” where he will interview various students about their dreams. Tuesdays will have “The 617,” featuring Alexa Weinstein covering Massachusetts politics. Derek Castle will be writing about the experiences of students and staff in the R.E.A.L. (Resumed Education for Adult Learning) program in R.E.A.L. Talk. Dorothy Neher will profile different working populations at Tufts in Thursday’s “How Tufts Works,” and Hayato Miyajima will give color to life as an exchange student in “Jumbo Exchange,” published on Fridays.

Arts will start each week with Alec Provost’s “The Art of Games,” which will feature reviews of video games and discussions of video game culture. On Tuesdays, Nikki Margaretos returns with her column “Is This Thing On?” where she will comment on and analyze popular artists and music. Christopher Panella will be writing “A Column From a Galaxy Far, Far Away” on Wednesdays, focusing on all things Star Wars. Wrapping up the week for Arts on Thursdays is Julian Blatt with his column “Tufts Creatives.” Each week, Julian will interview a Tufts student from a different artistic discipline who is currently creating something.

The Sports section features Arlo Moore-Bloom returning with his column “The Equalizer,” which discusses U.S. Soccer on Mondays. On Tuesdays, Sam Weidner will be writing “Weidner’s Words,” where he will discuss institutional biases and corruption in professional and collegiate sports. David Meyer will return on Wednesdays with his column “Postgame Press” that looks at off-the-field topics in professional sports, and on Thursdays, Yuan Jun Chee returns with “On the Spot,” covering the English Premier League and world soccer.

We hope you follow these columnists throughout the semester. If you want to engage with any of these perspectives, we encourage you to email the columnists or us directly at daily@tuftsdaily.com.

Sincerely,

Catherine Perloff, Editor-in-Chief

Mary Carroll, Managing Editor

Zachary Hertz, Managing Editor

Ellah Nzikoba, Production Director

Arman Smigielski, Associate Editor