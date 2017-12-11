Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==943290" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==735512" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
December 11, 2017
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=976744" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=819905" border="0" alt=""></a>
Investigative
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: Rethinking Tufts football
Editorial: Budget town hall should be first of many steps toward financial transparency
Editorial: Pre-Major Advising does not fully address student needs
Editorial: The taxing cost of higher education
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Snowman scary stories
Cartoon: Snowman scary stories
Print
Comments are closed
'Riverdale' succeeds with stripped-down Chapter
Students with undocumented status share fears,...
Related News
Why Latin American socialism isn’t what it seems
The Arena: Bush league
The Arena: Majority rule
Copyrıght 2017 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate