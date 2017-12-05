Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==346912" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==989776" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
December 5, 2017
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=927671" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=787626" border="0" alt=""></a>
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: The taxing cost of higher education
Editorial: Extending the pass/fail deadline will bring more academic freedom for students
Editorial: Why women deserve more agency in shaping Tufts’ social landscape
Editorial: This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for the Turkey Shuttle
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Finals
Cartoon: Finals
Comments are closed
Op-Ed: Let's talk about the 'Greedy...
Debt, financial challenges strike Schools of Arts...
Related News
Kagame visit should not go without scrutiny
Earth on Fire: Honor thy word
It happens here
Copyrıght 2017 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate