Letter to the Editor

The Zamboni’s most recent issue, “No One Expects the Spanish Inquisissue,” focuses on the Roman Catholic Church as its main target of satire. In doing so, the Zamboni perpetuated misconceptions of the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church. Several pieces in the issue ridicule the Eucharist, religious life and celibacy, the authority of the pope, the birth of Christ and many of the Church’s social teachings. The cover of the journal depicts hands in prayer, holding onto a set of Rosary beads. In place of the cross stands a large “Z” for Zamboni.

As a Catholic, and a member of the Catholic Community at Tufts, I am deeply disappointed in the contributors’ choice to target a religion as the theme of their publication. The history of Christianity is a long and turbulent one. It is fully acceptable to criticize an institution for its unfair practices. The Church is constantly growing and changing to better represent the message of Christ.

I hope that all of my brothers and sisters in faith, no matter their faith or lack of faith, will stand up to create an environment on campus where students from all backgrounds can flourish. I hope that we can create, share and enjoy satire that is considerate of others.

Sincerely,

Jamie Tebeau

Jamie.Tebeau@tufts.edu

Class of 2020

“You have heard that it was said, You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your heavenly Father, for he makes his sun rise on the bad and the good, and causes rain to fall on the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5: 43-46)