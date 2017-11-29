Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==587690" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==717887" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
November 29, 2017
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=176982" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=509582" border="0" alt=""></a>
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: Extending the pass/fail deadline will bring more academic freedom for students
Editorial: Why women deserve more agency in shaping Tufts’ social landscape
Editorial: This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for the Turkey Shuttle
Editorial: Students’ stories highlight accessibility service issues
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Fortune teller
Cartoon: Fortune teller
Comments are closed
Citizen Shame: Home Alone Again (Again)
Tennis EP 'We Can Die Happy' marks a departure...
Related News
Letter to the Editor
Cartoon: Beyoncé wins the Super Bowl
Cartoon: The Game of ResLife
Copyrıght 2017 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate