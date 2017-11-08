Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==843248" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==882801" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
November 10, 2017
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=164902" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=347609" border="0" alt=""></a>
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: The importance of long-awaited housing reforms
Editorial: Tufts Career Center has room for improvement
Editorial: Tufts should draw down certain marijuana restrictions
Editorial: Greek life should expand financial aid to remain at Tufts
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Midterms return
Cartoon: Midterms return
Comments are closed
Tufts alumna releases Raftr, new social...
Op-Ed: Higher education: a profit-driven gateway...
Related News
Inclusion means undocumented students too: an open letter to the Tufts community
Letter to the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Copyrıght 2017 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate