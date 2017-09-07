Letter to the Editor

Dear President Monaco, Dean Glaser, and the Tufts Community,

On August 1, 2017 I retired as the founding director of the Latino Center after 24 years. I had the opportunity of working with wonderful students of all class, racial and gender backgrounds. I also taught a course, Class Matters, focusing on issues of class and was a pre-major adviser.

As the search began for my successor, we created a job description that required qualifications. A Masters degree was required for the position and it was posted. We were also promised transparency. I understand that there were many qualified candidates and the committee selected 3 finalists.

In the end, the Student Affairs Office chose a candidate with only a Bachelors degree. If this position allowed others with a Bachelors degree to apply, we would have had a huge pool that included Tufts alumni and other wonderful staff members. Unfortunately this did not happen.

In addition, the selection committee never included the directors from the Africana Center, Asian American Center, and the International Center. This has never happened in my 24 years at Tufts.

I am dismayed at the process and I denounce the office of Student Affairs. The process was not transparent and a sham, in my opinion.

This is not a personal issue because I don’t know the person selected, who might be a wonderful director.

I ask that this selection process begin again with transparency and clear written qualifications that will not be changed mid-stream.

With respect,

Ruben Salinas Stern

rsalinasstern@gmail.com