Op-ed: University should support all graduation attendees

When I was a little girl, my father would constantly remind me how it important it was to continue my education. That ultimately, it was the one thing no one could ever take away from me because I earned it. I never really understood the power of his words until today, just weeks away from walking across the stage and becoming the second in my family to earn a Bachelor’s Degree.

Now imagine how I feel knowing that my graduation could put my parents’ lives in jeopardy. I am writing this not knowing whether or not my parents are safe flying from California to Massachusetts as undocumented immigrants. Not knowing whether they will be detained or make it on time to my graduation ceremony. May 21, a day of celebration, is also a day of stress and worry.

Oftentimes, many students on this campus fail to realize and acknowledge that not all families have the privilege or financial means to attend graduation. Unfortunately, not all family members of students on this campus have the ‘appropriate’ documentation to travel without fear. Given all the racist and harmful rhetoric being said about immigrants today, the fear many undocumented immigrants feel is valid, and the worries of their children who are being affected by this must not go unrecognized.

When meeting with administrators to discuss what the university could do to support families in these circumstances, I was told nothing could be done. That the university’s priority at the moment is to protect students, both citizens and non-citizens, documented and undocumented. While it is reassuring knowing the university (supposedly) prioritizes protecting students, what about their families? What about parents and siblings risking their lives to celebrate the accomplishments of their loved ones? What about protecting families traveling internationally, especially from countries targeted by the Muslim ban? In the end, what happens to our families affects us as students. There is no feeling of safety or reassurance knowing I am protected while my parents are at risk of being removed from this country.

Tufts University and universities across the country can no longer dismiss this issue. The university’s complacent stance with regards to how it supports undocumented families is unacceptable. As an institution, Tufts has the tools to connect undocumented families with resources to facilitate with traveling. As an institution, Tufts must do a better job addressing the concerns of their students (granted, we are their priority). I am one of few students with undocumented family members who has reached out to administrators, and none of us have received the assistance or information needed to feel safe with our parents traveling.

I truly hope students and administrators become more cognizant of this issue as it is alive and present on our campus. I also hope the university becomes more equipped to support students and their families for the graduation ceremonies to come. No student should have to deal with this fear on their own.

As for my family, who has done everything to ensure I have access to the opportunities they did not have growing up, they should not be excluded from this milestone in my life. My parents have sacrificed everything — their physical and mental health, their education and their homeland — to ensure that I receive a higher education. They are the reason I am here today. Graduation day, my diploma, my Tufts education, it is all for my parents. Los quiero mucho mami y papi, espero verlos pronto.

  • Dude

    is this serious?

    • Rubén Salinas Stern

      I love her bravery! We all deserve to be treated with dignity. Those of you who criticize her are despicable!

  • Itsnothatetoenforcethelaw

    Ill try and be as polite as possible, but I don’t sympathize for you;especially the way this op-ed is written. Your parents do not have an inherent right to decide to enter a sovereign nation of their own accord and ignore the processes set forth, and then expect to be granted amnesty for doing so. I’m no perfect human myself, but actions have consequences. If you yourself are “undocumented”, in my opinion better described as an illegal migrant, as you did not immigrate to this country or your parents overstayed a given visa, you have no right to complain about fearing deportation. As much as I do empathize with wanting a better quality of life, if you act outside the bounds of the laws of a country you’re trying to enter, and place a burden on that system in a way that causes instability and issues further down the line, why would you expect anyone in that Country to want you to remain or help your parents remain? Ill put it this way, how do your parents pay their taxes? Were they already granted amnesty under the prior administration (given a tax id number or other method of filing which protects them), or do they use a stolen Social security number, or do they not pay taxes? Out of any of these, none benefit the country or the system unless your contribution outweighs the cost. Even in that instance you still have no ground to stand on as there is a harm to the person you’ve taken an SSN from or from the person who is now delayed or denied a visa who has followed the process. As SSNs are shared it creates issues with tax filing, returns, and credit (including the ability to open new accounts, or having someone who is using an SSN abandon it after racking up debt). Whether or not your parents are good people only weighs so much into the deliberation. At the moment it is simply a matter of allocating resources to the most effective deportations possible, usually criminal offenders. When someone non-criminal is apprehended however, why should they be permitted to remain? What gives your family the right to cut the line? Part of life is luck, nobody chose the situation they were born into. To fault others for not aiding you or your family is disgusting, and part of what discourages charity in the first place. Its one thing to raise awareness of an issue and another to fault people and shame them for not believing in or contributing to your cause. People suffer the world over and just because its within your worldview does not mean the problem is pertinent to other people, or even truly an issue which merits aid given that your argument boils down to wanting to be somewhere that offers better opportunity, just not wanting to jump through the hoops to get there. I do not fault your parents for taking the means available to them to strive for a better life, but I will not support obstructing law enforcement for the sake of someone who knowingly took that risk. Just as they did what they must, law enforcement must also enforce the law. If you think deportation comes of blind hate then you willfully ignore the number of issues associated with illegal migration.

    • Rubén Salinas Stern

      You’re a loser man! We don’t need to hear your ignorance. This student and their family have done more for this country than you’ll ever do in your sorry life!

  • sorryjumbo

    I’m an immigrant to this country too, and on that level I can empathize with the sacrifices that your parents made for you, though I will never understand what it is truly like for your family.

    However, my question is–how do you expect Tufts to support your family’s travel? Tufts has no way to influence whether your parents will be detained at the airport or not. While I empathize with you, I just don’t think that this is a realistic request. Tufts is a university, and as such, has no bearing on how immigration law is enforced where your parents may be traveling. I’m sorry that that is the way it is, but no university has power over this.

Related News

Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.