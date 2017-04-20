Letter to the Editor: Dean Solomont ignores double standards for dialogue

Alan Solomont writes in his April 18 op-ed “Is this civic engagement?” that “Tufts University has a long and impressive history of students advocating for change.” I would add that Tufts also has a long and impressive history of chastising these very students until it becomes expedient to co-opt their labor and accomplishments into the narrative of “active citizenship.”

Solomont, in his concern for the “climate on this campus” which he finds is “discouraging open dialogue,” seems to point the finger squarely at Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) for our recently successful Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate resolution. This sophomoric analysis ignores systemic barriers to cherished “dialogue” and fails to even flirt with the concept of power.

At Tufts Hillel, which is the umbrella organization for Friends of Israel (FOI), J Street U and Tufts American Israel Alliance (TAIA), there are rules and red lines surrounding dialogue called the “Standards of Partnership for Israel Activities.” These include the stipulation that Hillel will “not partner with, house or host organizations, groups or speakers that as a matter of policy or practice … support boycott of, divestment from or sanctions against the State of Israel.” This systematically excludes Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine from campus dialogue with other groups and makes Jewish students who are critical of Israeli actions and policies shed part of their self if they want to enter institutional Jewish spaces.    

Solomont is also either unaware or willfully ignorant of the systematic suppression that advocates for Palestinian human rights often face. On this campus members of SJP have received social media threats, been profiled on a McCarthyist blacklist website and targeted in hate incidents by SPLC hate group the David Horowitz Freedom Center. Where was Solomont to decry the “climate on this campus” that was “discouraging open dialogue” when tactics of intimidation were used in “suppressing some voices,” namely those of SJP students? Instead, he has chosen to transfix on a far from perfect Senate proceeding, yet one that followed Senate procedures and included hours of rigorous debate.

We invite Dean Solomont, and any member of the Tufts community, as we have in years past, to join us for “Tea with SJP” this Friday in the Mayer Campus Center from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Come and talk with us.

Noah Habeeb, UEP ’17

  • Uh.

    The actions of the Horowitz Center were roundly decried by students, admins and faculty. Not comparable to the events surrounding the TCU resolution. In any case, this argument doesn’t engage with the points of Solomont’s argument, more a cursory debate with the idea of ‘dialogue’. Also, a bit much on bullshit name-calling and snide insults. ‘Sophomoric’?

  • Jared David Cohn

    You claim that Hillel and other groups are the ones who suppress open dialogue, but members of SJP are the ones who purposely disrupt and antagonize attendees of events such as Taste for Israel which is more than suppressing dialogue but is outright bullying. Meanwhile, SJP also attempts to suppress dialogue through attempting to dis-invite speakers that hold pro Israel beliefs, while organizations such as Friends for Israel and Hillel have never disrupted SJP events such as “Apartheid” Week, so there is definitely a double standard as you claim but not from the groups that old Pro Israel beliefs.

  • 2018

    Yessssss!!!!!

  • ImmuneToBS

    Errata Sheet:
    *Hillel is NOT the “umbrella organization” for FOI, J Street U or TAIA. Those are independent organizations.
    *Hillel’s rules in no way exclude JVP or SJP from “campus dialogue.” They simply exclude anti-Israel groups like SJP and JVP from partnering with or receiving sponsorship from Hillel.
    *Whatever the David Horowitz Freedom Center might have done, it in no way justifies SJP’s constant acts of bigotry against the Jewish State, its proponents, or the Tufts students who, given adequate notice and opportunity, might have participated in the debate relating to the resolution. You don’t win an argument by citing to someone else (not even part of the debate) who may have done something wrong. Didn’t you learn that… in kindergarten?

    In the end, Mr. Habeeb has done nothing but attempt to deflect from the valid criticism of his organizations’ deliberate acts of bigotry and fostering of an anti-democratic resolution. The bottom line is that the resolution, which is based upon lies, distortions and double-standards, was an act of bigotry. SJP is as much of a “hate group” as DHFC, if not more so.

