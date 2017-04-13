Letter to the Editor: My parents, my children

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to a resolution passed by the Tufts Community Union Senate on Sunday night that called for the university to divest from four companies it says are involved in the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

 

To the editor:

My experience as a member of Tufts’ Class of 1991 was one of the best of my life, and I reflect on it often, including to my four young children. My good feeling from those years inspired my father to join the Trustees of Tufts University and my parents to sponsor two buildings on campus. Just last spring, an honorary degree was conferred on my father for his service and generosity, and I swelled with pride being back on campus for the occasion.

Although the oldest of my children is only preparing to enter high school, tragically, it already seems clear that our family’s Tufts legacy will not reach another generation.

While preparing for Passover today at our home in Israel, I read that the student senate decided to pass a resolution which is indisputably discriminatory (and it did so, unsurprisingly, a day before the holiday when many Jewish students were away with their families).

Last week, our family watched the news in horror as the Syrian army used chemical weapons to attack men, women and children at a distance of just a few hours’ drive from our home. My kids asked what we could do, and we found organizations (including Israelis operating secretly) that were dedicated to helping civilians suffering in that awful war that has killed more than a half-million.

Now, I must look my children in the eye and tell them that dad’s alma mater, of which he is so proud, that the place where their grandparents gave so much of themselves — that the students there elected to punish and boycott us, not the Syrian government or anyone else.

Let there be no mistake. There is no rational explanation for such a moral asymmetry. It’s animus. It’s hatred. It’s discrimination. And it’s why I would not be comfortable on the campus any more. And I certainly wouldn’t expose my kids to it.

Michael Granoff A ’91

Ra’anana, Israel

  • ImmuneToBS

    My kids already chose their paths, and I never minded that they did not choose Tufts. This week marked the first time I was glad they didn’t choose Tufts.
    David Spalter, A89

  • Max

    Does Tufts have investments in the Syrian army? These seem unrelated.

  • BJ

    Please know that this resolution was pushed and ratified by a small but vocal minority of students at Tufts, who unfortunately are disproportionate represented in the senate. As a current Jewish student, please don’t let this resolution speak for the entire student body and please understand that the majority of the student body and administration at Tufts feels just as angry as you.

    I would love to see your children come to Tufts and join the ranks of the not-so-silent majority.

    Best,
    BJ ’19

    • Arafat

      Seriously. I have followed the Tuft’s Daily for years. I’ve read about all the anti-Semitic speakers who are welcomed to Tufts. I read about the support anti-Semitic organizations like SJP get. I read about the Tuft’s professors animus towards Israel and how the administration looks the other way and, in fact, is complicit in it.

      Any Jew who gives a nickel to Tuft’s is a fool. And, in fact, any donor of any religion who gives a red cent to Tuft’s is supporting an institution that encourages the destruction of American values.

      My only concern is that for every dollar the Granoffs stop giving to Tuft’s it will be matched by Qatar and Saudi Arabia two countries that are clearly more in sync with Tuft’s values.

  • Man with Axe

    I would love to hear one of these BDS types explain why, with all the evil that goes on in the world, they only care about Israel.

