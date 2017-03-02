The Elephant in the Room: A Thank You Letter to my Friends

To the important individuals in my life:

People keep saying that “social life is dead at Tufts,” which may be true for the moment in regards to big sweaty basement parties, but personally, I don’t believe that it’s true for the whole Tufts community. Correct me if I’m wrong here, but we go to big parties where we don’t really know most people and drink questionable liquids that aren’t super tasty and we get sweaty and more often than not, spilled on. I always leave a party feeling vaguely disappointed, soggy and hungry. While technically there are fewer parties on campus, I’ve actually found myself growing closer to my friends.

I appreciate more than anything the endless love and understanding that have been provided to me in the form of earnestly good people in my life. My parents always say that I know how to pick the best friends, the ones who are generous, supportive, fun, fiercely loyal, energetic, adventurous and more important to me than anything. In having stay-in game nights with a couple of close friends, I felt us grow closer through every ridiculous drawing that we did to guess some obscene Cards Against Humanity topic. Every Tuesday night, I sit on my common room couch with my suitemates and watch The Bachelor, which causes another ruckus because of our groans when Nick makes yet another incorrect decision in his love life. With every rose given out or fantasy team sunk into oblivion, we go through the trials and tribulations of finding true love together. One of my good friends hosted a real, proper dinner party at her house and filled the room with good penne a la vodka and good company. I could genuinely feel the friendship enveloping me. These seemingly every day moments are ones that I will remember and cherish when all is said and done, not another Natty Light in a plastic cup.

I have found immense value in the deepening of my relationships to others. Maybe this is lame, but I prefer smaller things where I know and actually like everyone to big, impersonal parties. There is something to be said for being happy with who you have surrounding you. Take a moment to think about your friends or your significant other or your roommate and practice the art of being grateful. Instead of focusing on what I want, I instead try to think about what I do have and remind myself that despite anything that might be happening, I have an incredible team supporting me from behind, and the sides and the front. I owe it to the people around me for the fact that I am functioning to the extent that I am today. Things can’t be too bad if people who are positive forces in your life surround you. Thanks for that, buddies.

Love, Anna