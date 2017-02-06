Point-Counterpoint: “Not my President”

In defense of “Not my President:”

In the widespread protests that spanned the globe following the election of President Trump, the resounding cry of resistance to the new American president echoed worldwide. Throughout the United States, millions took to the streets after Election Day and after the inauguration, many of them united by the slogan, “Not my President.”

Those who identify with “Not my President” have different reasons for using the phrase, but one major reason is that these Americans do not feel Trump represents their interests, their desires, their safety and their general well-being. Others feel that Hillary Clinton was the rightful winner of the presidential office, due to the fact that she won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. The phrase “Not my President” therefore, represents the empowerment of thousands of Americans, and its use is entirely justified.

In particular, racial and ethnic minorities and undocumented immigrants feel as though Trump’s proposed and enacted legislation threatens their sense of safety in this country. Trump’s travel ban on those coming to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen very directly threatens, and even violates, the mobility, safety, freedom and rights of people from these countries. They have every right to vocalize that he does not represent their interests or security.

Additionally, though Trump may have won the general election, he did lose the popular vote by close to three million votes, leading many Americans to feel as though the electoral college system had once again betrayed the desires of the American people. Using the phrase “Not my President” in this circumstance can serve as an outlet for Americans to demand fundamental changes to the way we elect presidents so that elections can better represent the desires of the majority of Americans. Though the statement “Not my President” might not immediately change the election’s outcome, it can serve as an empowering sentiment that allows people across the country to express their frustration with our flawed electoral system.

“Not my President” is also a succinct way for Americans to express their displeasure with the current political machine as a whole. Protest and activism are playing an especially large role in American politics and society this year, as evidenced by the recent Women’s Marches, during which at least 4.2 million Americans walked in major cities throughout the country for women’s rights. Protest is an increasingly important form of expressing solidarity and demanding change, and using the phrase “Not my President” is a way for Americans to be a part of the movement toward greater accountability and fairer representation in Washington, D.C.

Some may take issue with the statement “Not my President,” arguing that it shows disrespect or cannot help spur real reform. However, Trump’s presidency is uniquely polarizing and threatening. Refusing to verbally acknowledge his authority, therefore, can be the first step to enacting meaningful change.

The case against “Not my President:”

Many Americans are deeply afraid of their future under the new presidential administration, and while it can feel tempting to disconnect oneself from the implications this presidency has and will have on the American people, it is also important to acknowledge the reality of our political system right now. The popular phrase, “Not my President,” shuts down dialogue between the two parties before it even starts, dividing our country even further and limiting the potential for collaboration or mutual respect across partisan divides.

While he lost the popular vote, Trump did garner nearly 63 million votes during the election, a significant proportion of the electorate. The phrase “Not my President” is incredibly invalidating, not only to Trump, but also to his supporters, deepening the partisan divide that helped create the environment in which Trump won. One of the major reasons why Trump climbed the ranks to the presidency is because his supporters felt he represented them in a way that more traditional candidates did not. If we continue to undermine the choices and opinions of these Americans by saying “Not my President,” we only increase animosity between parties and arguably between regions of the country and cultures as well.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that “Not my President” has become the rallying cry of the party that lost the election, with limited positive impacts. It was a refrain that prominent members of the Tea Party, such as Sean Hannity, expressed back in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president. This idea contributed to the ever-increasing partisanship and animosity between the two major parties in 2008. In the context of Trump’s presidency today, the phrase brings us no closer to achieving the cooperation our political leaders will need to lead our country in the coming months and years. Many will recall that partisan political gridlock made it difficult to pass legislation or enact reforms during the Obama administration. If Democrats exhibit the same opposition to working with Republicans under Trump’s administration, we could be stuck with the same gridlock for the next four years, or more.

Shutting down communication between parties with the phrase “Not my President” is not conducive to change. Rather, liberals and conservatives alike must be willing to have an open dialogue about politics and the future of the nation. We should absolutely continue to protest, express our ideals and demand the changes we wish to see in the country. However, at the end of the day, Trump is our president, and rather than shutting down the dialogue, we are better served by keeping communication open and coming together for our communities and for our country.