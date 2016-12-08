Op-Ed: A fight for justice

The past few weeks at Tufts have been about two things:

  1. Listening: To sorority and fraternity members trying to come to grips with the uncertain futures of their organizations; to attempts by white, cisgender, heterosexual (the term for people attracted to people of a different gender) institutions to grapple with their heteronormative (the term for power structures which are oppressive to people who are not heterosexual), racist, transphobic, classist nature being exposed to the public eye; to privileged people becoming angrier over the possibility of someone disagreeing with them than I have ever seen less privileged people be over the far more serious injustices they experience on a daily basis. This anger and rage has always been present on Tufts’ campus — it has simply never been as acceptable to speak up so loudly.
  2. Processing: my own complex feelings regarding the presence of Greek life on campus. I, a queer, transgender, white female, have found some of my best friends at Tufts through the Greek system. Despite my personal experiences with certain international Greek organizations (see the Nov. 7 Daily op-ed), I truly believe that sororities have much to offer individuals and our campus culture. I know and respect many people who, while acknowledging the horrific nature of events in the past, feel the same way about fraternities.

About a month ago, some of these events were brought to light by Ben Kesslen’s Observer article, “Abolish Fraternities.” Initially, my feelings on this article were mixed. While there was no denying that the issues it raised were reason enough to take a long, hard look at the conduct of Tufts frats, I had my doubts. Wouldn’t abolishing fraternities simply move them off campus and underground, making them even harder to regulate and discipline? Wouldn’t this shift the mantle of violence elsewhere, to all-male sports teams and other campus organizations? How could banning fraternities be a better solution than reforming them?

About a week ago, I talked with a friend about these fears in light of the news that spring recruitment had been cancelled and that consequently, a ban on Greek organizations seemed increasingly likely. This friend asked me a question: “How could removing frats cause more harm than frats themselves?” How could removing organizations that haze, that uphold heteronormative, racist, transphobic, power structures possibly do more harm that preserving them? The truth is, it can’t. It is clear that the presence of (theoretical) oversight by Tufts administration cannot hold frats to even the bare minimum of acceptable standards of behavior.

What, then, do we make of the community aspect of fraternities? What do we make of the brotherhood, the solidarity and the support that these men give each other in a world in which they are discouraged from showing emotion or admitting to complex emotional processes? Would it not be preferable to reform fraternities, to change them into forces of good? In short, yes. But what reform could be forced upon fraternities that would guarantee such results? The negative behaviors in question are already banned and not officially supported or sanctioned by the outward faces of the fraternities. The fact of the matter is, any serious effort to reform existing frats would fail. An attempt to fix these broken systems would ultimately foster a sense of alienation among the frats, likely leading them to simply continue disregarding the administration’s rules and regulations.

The stark reality is that the Greek organizations on campus — fraternities and sororities alike — are participatory in an international structure of violence. Local organizations are no exception to this. Despite not paying money and visibility to a larger entity, they normalize and promote the image of the chapters that do. This is not by any stretch a criticism or indictment of individual members of these organizations. For the most part, fraternity brothers and sorority sisters are wonderful people with good intentions. But this does not change the fact that they are complicit in supporting harmful institutions at a local, national and international level. Many of them are aware of this and use their positions within these institutions to work for meaningful change. This is a good and important fight, and it is by no means my intention to trivialize or neglect these efforts.

The fact remains, however, that the Greek system is an oppressive one. Our university, and every person who attends it, is complicit in this oppression. However, I have never been the type to offer a criticism without an accompanying suggestion for change. How can we continue to support the good that the Greek system has to offer, while simultaneously ceasing to support organizations that are harming students and supporting violent institutions beyond our campus?

The solution, while not simple, is straightforward: Abolish fraternities and sororities on campus, and provide frameworks for those that already exist to transition into non-residential organizations with emphases on social justice, shared interests and community building. Make them self-policing, and incentivize member education. Perhaps set up requirements for receiving university funding, including mandatory sexual assault workshops and sensitivity training. The university itself has work to do as well. Until sexual assault cases are properly investigated and prosecuted by the administration, the type of behavior that is often synonymous with fraternities will continue. These reforms would provide the social and communal benefits that are a positive part of the Greek experience, while largely dismantling the harmful aspects of Greek life.

At its root, this controversy represents an opportunity for this campus. Rarely before have we been presented with the chance to completely change the way we conduct ourselves as a university. The coming months will see many conversations about the proper way to deal with the role that Greek life should have at Tufts. This is a time for the voices of marginalized people to be heard and for the voices you call ‘heteronormative, cisgender, queerphobic/transphobic’” to listen. This is a chance for the creation of a system which fosters unity and respect, rather than supporting violence and bigotry.

 

  • Jumbo

    Has “white, cisgender, heterosexual” been added as a keyboard shortcut on the Daily computers? Would really save writers a lot of time.

    • Harper Hopkins

      Well, it certainly gets tiring typing it out all the time, I’ll tell you that. Maybe I should set that up on my computer… After all, since issues of privilege are kind of a big deal, I doubt I’m going to stop talking about them any time soon!

      • Horse Radish 9

        Making every issue about privilege is a gross oversimplification of life. Does privilege exist? Yes. Is it the cause of everything, and does it always apply to everyone in a specific category(race,gender, etc.)? No.

        • Harper Hopkins

          Actually, privilege does (by definition) apply to everyone in a specific category. I’ll use myself as an example, because I know myself better than I know most other people. As a white, able-bodied person, I have white and able-bodied privilege (Just like every other white, able-bodied person). As a low income, queer, transgender woman, I’m also oppressed in some ways. However, those two facts do not cancel each other out. Rather, they intersect. I would not say that every issue is about privilege, but when you actually sit down and look at the world carefully, a lot of issues (in one way or another) are rooted in the dynamics of intersections of privilege, oppression, and historical power imbalances.

          • Horse Radish 9

            And this is where progressives lose people. Do you really want to judge people based on these characteristics? Whatever happened to content of character? Power imbalances? I guess a man can never be abused by his wife?
            Look, this will be my last comment. I think you mean well. You clearly want justice, but you don’t recognize that abolishing Greek Life will not bring any justice. Chances are, the social justice organizations that you want to replace Greek Life will not either, they will just attack people for things that are more and more irrelevant

          • Harper Hopkins

            Recognition of privilege is not judgement. It is just that – recognition of the types of power that a person holds. That power can be used for tremendous good if it is used to uplift marginalized people, or tremendous ill, if it is used to further oppress them. Privilege also has more to do with structural than individual violence. To use your example – A man certainly can be abused by his wife, but on average more men abuse their wives than vice versa. This is not to say that every man is an abuser, but that the issue of men abusing their domestic partners is somewhere where activist efforts could be well focused. If you want to talk more about this somewhere other than a comments section, my email is in the article byline. Thank you for remaining respectful throughout this discussion!

          • Bob

            Dr. Martin Luther King opposed judging people by their color but, as an anointed believer in the Cult of Cultural Marxism, you are obviously more qualified to opine on the topic of racism than him. So feel free to “look at the world” all you want, which is the equivalent of staring at your own naval, but you need to step outside your ideology and actually think, reason, and consider facts to truly improve race relations. Or not, it’s a free country until your lot takes over.

          • TuftsAlum

            This whole “privilege” thing is not really new. Its just a repackaging of the affirmative action movement. The only new twist, apart from the terminology, is that there are far more groups with their hands out asking for something of value to balance out their “lack of privilege.” The problem is… where does it end? MLK dreamed of a world where people are judged by the content of their character. The “privilege” movement does not aspire to this ideal. It is just angling for what it believes to be a balancing of the scales.

  • Dude

    make them non-residential?? That’s a terrible idea considering the housing shortage. also the rest of your article is shit too, just thought I’d point that part out

    • Harper Hopkins

      The housing shortage is actually a really good point. I’d counter that with a few ideas, but you definitely have something worth thinking about there. My thoughts are that:
      1) A lot of people living in Greek houses are upperclassmen and would probably end up living off campus in the absence of Greek houses anyway
      2) The Greek houses could be used for special interest housing, or just as normal dorm housing. It’s not as though those rooms disappear from the campus, they could just be reallocated
      3) We need an additional dorm building either way, this is a problem that’s going to continue one way or another, and is going to need to be fixed. With that in mind, I think that the issue of people being sexually assaulted at parties is a large enough one to warrant making the need for a solution slightly more imminent.

      As for the second half of your comment… Well, I’m afraid I really can’t see eye-to-eye on you with that one. If you have some more concrete criticism, I’d be happy to hear it!

  • Alum

    I’m beginning to think that Harper Hopkins and Ben Kesslen were more interested in destroying the entire Greek system from the inside, rather than earnestly participate in it.

    • Harper Hopkins

      I mean, I can’t speak for Ben, but I can tell you that the women of AOII are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and my commitment to the opinions expressed in this article are independent of my former connection to AOII. If anything, my experiences with that organization have made me think more favorably of what certain aspects of the Greek system have to offer – A sense of belonging and family, a place to talk to like-minded people, and a group that can be a powerful force for social change. These are all characteristics that, if you reread the second-to-last paragraph of the article, I propose maintaining in any new system that is established as we move forward. There is nothing unique to Greek life that makes it the only way to create an organization with these attributes.

  • Horse Radish 9

    “Abolish fraternities and sororities on campus, and provide frameworks for those that already exist to transition into non-residential organizations with emphases on social justice, shared interests and community building”
    That’s not a fraternity or sorority, that’s a totally different type of organization. Just because you don’t like the system doesn’t mean that you can just get rid of it and turn every organized group into exactly what you want it to be.

    • Harper Hopkins

      Yes, I’m aware that that’s not a fraternity or sorority. That was the point. If you re-read the article, I specifically laid out the problems I have with Greek life. I believe that Greek does have positive aspects, and that it is possible to preserve those in some new kind of organization, while removing the harmful aspects of these systems by removing Greek life itself.

      • Horse Radish 9

        There are about a hundred organizations that someone can get involved in at Tufts if they want to be active in fighting for social justice, that’s nothing new. This plan would not preserve anything about Greek Life. I have nothing against someone joining one of those organizations if they want to, but you can’t just get rid of a fraternity or sorority unless there is proof of criminal activity. Greek life is one of the few organizations that offers something a little different on campus, and they don’t require that anyone join or attend any of its parties, I don’t see why so many people want to get rid of it. I can’t just tell, say, SJP, to stop being an official club just because I don’t like them. And its not like the problems you talk about with Greek Life are any more prevalent among them than the rest of campus

        • Horse Radish 9

          Other than hazing, which people know about before they go into it. Its not like frat brothers sit around and talk about committing sexual assault, that just does not happen. Nor do they have any barriers to entry based on race, gender, or sexual orientation

          • Dude 2.0

            So a few things on what you’ve said. First of all, and this is more curiosity than anything else, what does what she’s been saying have anything to do with the proponents of HB2? Second of all, hazing is illegal in MA. Straight up illegal. It is, in fact, criminal activity, even if people “know about it before they go into it,”. Third of all, there are places in which I agree with you. I think that Greek Life offers things that no other club has shown that it can. I don’t, however, think that you help the case to keep it on campus at all. All you’ve been showing here is that there is ignorance and bigotry being fostered in Greek Life. You are the kind of person who makes me question if Greek Life should exist.

          • Harper Hopkins

            Your comment is much appreciated! To add on to what you said- Greek definitely does provide something unique for its members. My hope is that a new form of social organization could be created to replace Greek life which could embody similar positive experiences, without so much participation in oppressive power structures.

          • Horse Radish 9

            First of all, I said nothing about HB2, that was a different commentator. Certain hazing practices should absolutely be punished if there is concrete evidence, but we should not blame an entire system for the actions of some individuals, and we should not blame all the individuals in a system for systemic issues.

          • Horse Radish 9

            To clear that up, think of this. If someone in say, Tufts Dance collective is found guilty of sexual assault, would you abolish Tufts Dance collective? Of course not. Greek Life is the only organization on campus where group punishment becomes the norm

          • Harper Hopkins

            If someone in TDC was found guilty of sexual assault, and it was found that TDC provided an environment where sexual assault was not treated as a major issue and where dehumanizing language and practices regarding women was simply a part of the culture, then yes, I would call for the abolition of TDC.

          • Horse Radish 9

            Sorry, I admit my example before was not the best one. This will actually be my final comment, I responded again the other day to address a commentator’s accusation that was incorrectly targeted at me. Still, please consider this example:
            If one acapella group was found guilty of hazing, would anyone call for a ban on all acapella groups? I don’t think so. Appropriate punishment would be assessed to that one group, and the group would come back after addressing the problem. Why should it be any different for Greek Life? And here is where you are going to say, “Oh, well there’s systemic problems, it’s in the culture, etc.” And here lies the problem. There are systemic problems in everything. Surely, acapella groups were once racially segregated just as much as Greek Life used to be. Surely, there are still some individual acapella groups on campus’s in this country who do things that may be racist, sexist, etc. If you were to take the idea literally that everything with systemic issues should be abolished, not only would there be no student groups at Tufts, but there wouldn’t be a university, there wouldn’t be a United States, and there wouldn’t be a world. And you can’t just abolish the world, and turn it into a giant social justice organization full of people who share progressive views because you feel like it.
            Have a good day. I hope that this example will allow you to reconsider.

      • Bob

        So you’re a reasonable fascist. I’m relieved. You and the proponents of HB2 have a lot in common.

        • Harper Hopkins

          I would appreciate it very much if you never again compared a trans person to the proponents of a bill which actively sought to strip us of our basic dignity and safety. Thank you.

          • Bob

            Don’t care. You and the proponents of HB2 are two sides of the same fascist coin. You’re both social poison. (Look up “horseshoe theory.”) And whether “trans persons” are legitimate as opposed to snowflake attention seekers is still up for debate, so you’re not entitled to special rights.

          • Harper Hopkins

            On the horseshoe theory: The only place I can agree with that is that the far left and far right tend to be the most passionate about their arguments. Other than that, if you take more than a cursory glance at either party’s platform it’s not difficult to see that they are, in point of fact, completely different.

            But, to the real meat of your comment: Please, present me with even a remotely coherent argument that supports the idea that trans people are in some way illegitimate. I dare you. My existence and validity as a human being is not, and has never been, up for debate. I would not consider it “special” for a woman to be allowed to use the women’s washroom, or a man the men’s washroom. No one here is asking for special rights, it would seem, except possibly you. Namely, the right to discriminate against people based on what you assume to be true about their bodies. I will ask you again, please never compare me or any other trans person to the people who actively seek to harm and defame us.

  • John Lagate

    I agree that we have to stop thinking in terms of “isolated incidents” and realize that fraternities and sororities need significant change on a systemic level.

    Your proposed solution is too drastic however, considering the influence of Greek life at Tufts and the alumni donors connected to that system. Other colleges effectively got rid of fraternities and sororities like Wesleyan and Middlebury, but they had a much lower proportion of students affiliated so there wasn’t much of a fight. With close to 25% of the student population affiliated at Tufts, the process of phasing out the current system in favor of a new one like Middlebury’s will have to be gradual to reduce backlash that might force the administration to back down like they did at Trinity College.

    • Harper Hopkins

      You raise a good point, the time scale would be something of an issue. While I would like to say that it could be done in a semester or two, that’s probably not realistic. A few years might make a little more sense, especially as that kind of gradual adjustment would mean that problems could be seen and fixed as the process moved along, rather than piling up afterwards. Great point!

  • Man with Axe

    If someone doesn’t want to participate in greek life, why does he also have to insist that those who do must be forbidden? Why should anyone care what others are doing?

    Much in the same way that progressives try to shut down lectures they don’t want to hear, instead of simply not going, and a whole lot of other stuff that sounds like oppression. But, they will argue, we are oppressing you in the name of eliminating oppression by the privileged against the “truly oppressed,” the marginalized, that is, everyone but the white, male, cisgender, able-bodied, heterosexual, citizen. (Did I miss anything?)

    This is how fascism comes to a society. Some are held up to be more deserving of others, in this case because of their victim status, in other cases because of their aryan blood or membership in the right (Hutu) tribe, and then the others, the Jews or the Tutsis, the frat boys, are persecuted.

    What I see happening on the progressive campus is the pernicious tendency to accuse an entire group based on their race or sex, etc, of being so privileged that they have to be brought down a peg, and we marginalized people are going to enjoy doing it. Everyone should be allowed to associate (Black Student Union, Muslim Student Association, Queer Students Association) but not those evil white cisgender hetero, etc. people with privilege. Shut down their social organizations and force them to engage in social justice activities of which we, the self-described marginalized, approve. No more of this “freedom” that they keep thinking that they should have. Not for them, the privileged.

    • Man with Axe

      I just finished watching 30 for 30 “Fantastic Lies,” about the Duke lacrosse case. It is a marvelous primer on how the notion of white privilege is absolutely false. You should watch it. It’s actually a compelling story.

    • Horse Radish 9

      The thing is though, the fraternities at Tufts aren’t spaces solely for white heterosexual men, there are black people, Hispanics, Asians, and gay people in the fraternities

      • Man with Axe

        All the more reason not to abolish them.

    • Just Some Chick

      Are you really equating genocide with the potential abolishment of Greek Life? Really? Is that where you’re at? The idea that some clubs might not exist is in the same realm of thought as the *murder of millions of people*? Are you sure about that?

      • Man with Axe

        No, I am not equating genocide with greek life. I use genocide as an extreme case that shows the potential for evil involved in seeing groups instead of individuals.

        Dylann Roof shooting and killing nine black people in Charleston is not really a genocide, either. But is shares the characteristic of his belief that all members of a group have the same characteristics, all evidence to the contrary.

        I’m simply arguing that the notion of white privilege (or male, or hetero, etc.) is by definition treating people as members of a group, and not as individuals, and imputing to those persons the negative characteristics, as you perceive them, of the group. All whites are racist. No personal beliefs or behaviors can absolve you, you racist white person. All whites are privileged. Blacks cannot be racist because blacks don’t have power. (Amusing after 8 years of Obama, Holder, and Lynch). I suppose blacks don’t have power even in cities where they are the majority and elect an entire black city government.

        It is looking at people as groups that is the sine qua non of genocide. If your politics shares this false approach to people you are on a dangerous path. That is my point. I don’t think you would tolerate generalized negative comments about blacks or gays. But you tolerate them about whites because they are, every last one of them, privileged. Regardless of their individual challenges or attributes. They are white, they have privilege. They are all the same. QED.

        • Harper Hopkins

          You’re right, all White people do have privilege. Every single one of us. Without fail. That doesn’t mean that we are all overtly racist, or that we cannot encounter challenges or face injustice. What it does mean is that a White man can walk down the street without fear of being shot by a police officer because he “looks like a bad guy”. Might it still happen? Yes, but it won’t be because he is White. I also never would say that all White people are the same, because that’s obviously (even trivially) false.
          Privilege is not an inherently bad thing. It simply means that you are at less risk from certain things, and are more likely to have certain opportunities than someone without that privilege. In a sense, it’s a numbers game (except, not a game). There are powerful Black people. There are powerless White people. There are White people who suffer in many ways, especially if they are marginalized in some other respect (women, LGBTQ people, disabled people, etc.). But at the end of the day, every White person has that certain privilege that benefits them in certain ways.

          • Man with Axe

            What I see as a fallacy at the heart of your privilege ideology, is that you think it is pervasive and omnipresent and perpetual, when in actual fact it is highly context-specific, when it exists at all.

            You have heard anecdotally that blacks are shot all the time just for being black. But about half of the people shot and killed by police are white. Guess what? About half the murders in the US are committed by black males. See a connection? In fact, blacks commit murders at about 7 times the per capita rate of whites. So, although I’m extrapolating and making spurious connections, I’ll still go on and say that it is actually surprising that many more blacks aren’t shot by cops.

            If a white man goes into a black neighborhood does his white privilege continue to protect him? Will it guarantee his safety, or even make his safety more probable? If a white kid applies to college, will his white privilege make him more likely to get in?

            You will say, “His white privilege got him ready to apply, what with his rich parents and his SAT tutors.” But what if that’s not true in his case? What if he was poor and brought up in foster care, while the black kid he is up against had professional parents and he had the SAT tutor?

            Systematic privilege means nothing except as it applies to a given individual. Some people, a certain president comes to mind, was not only privileged to be raised by wealthy grandparents and sent to an expensive prep school, but you can bet he still got every affirmative action break when he applied to Columbia and then Harvard Law.

            Here’s one I’ve dealt with on a couple of occasions. A black faculty member is hired to meet racial quotas in the department. He is terrible. Can he be fired? Only with the greatest of difficulty because his race by itself makes a prima facie case of racial discrimination. Talk about your system creating privilege.

          • Harper Hopkins

            Abolishing Greek life is not how genocides start. Genocides start when people are convinced that there is a perfectly logical, mathematically and scientifically valid reason that more people of a certain race ought, in a very detached and sanitized way, to be dead. Genocides start when it is felt that higher crime rates deserve more killing. Genocides start when everyone thinks the way that it seems you do.

          • Man with Axe

            I am so obviously not saying that genocide starts with closing greek organizations. Do I even need to say that that would be ludicrous.

            Genocide requires something wrong, namely, thinking that everyone in a group shares the privilege that the genocidaires imagine the group has. Jews in Germany controlled the government and the press and the economy, and were (every last one of them) responsible for Germany’s defeat in WWI. Tutsis in Rwanda were all educated and privileged by the government. Ibos in Biafra were privileged over the other Nigerians. This is not the basis of every genocide, but it is of too many of them.

            I am making the point that bad treatment of people based on race or ethnicity is often caused by believing, falsely, that they are all privileged, and that this general privilege justifies us treating them poorly as individuals here and now. The privilege that white people have generally justifies us treating them differently (poorly) on campus. “You don’t get to have an opinion on this subject because of your privilege.” “You don’t get to have your own organizations, while blacks do, because of your privilege.” Clearly, they are the least privileged on campus. Is this justifiable?

            And since the existence of the privilege cannot be disproven, it never goes away. We don’t need to produce evidence of it. It is self-evidently true.

          • Monk

            Isn’t “white privilege” just another fake news item? It’s not a privilege to be a member of a demographic that has a lower crime rate, more family stability and greater appreciation for education. Those behaviors and values are enacted and upheld with effort.
            I suppose “white privilege” is the flip side of “black victimhood”, another fallacy. Both terms undermine the importance of personal responsibility, and perpetuate inequality unnecessarily.

          • Albino Squirrel

            yes, white privilege is false news. your pretend to be thoughtful, but obtuse statements like that reveal you as the (white male) troll that you are.

          • Monk

            Oh “Hi”, Squirrel! I guess I am a “white privilege” denier … in the parlance of the ideological left!

          • Chris Brunnquell

            “It’s not a privilege to be a member of a demographic that has a lower crime rate, more family stability and greater appreciation for education”

            Yes it is. Because even if you are a white anti-intellectual criminal from a bad family, people will still look at you as the opposite until you prove to them otherwise. Meanwhile, an intelligent black person from a good family, through no fault of his own, carries the stigma of the problems of the black community.Your comment proves the opposite of your point.

          • Monk

            If the white community as a whole has worked hard to maintain a low crime rate, greater family stability and appreciation for education than the black community, it is not a privilege to belong to it. It is naïve and foolish to dismiss the historical hard work of many in the effort to eradicate discrimination. Whites who are bad apples are LUCKY until they are served justice, not privileged.
            All that the black community has to do to end discrimination is commit itself to the values that make for a civil society and stop clinging to antisocial ways. Why are rappers glorified while Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, is denigrated?

          • Chris Brunnquell

            You don’t deserve any of the credit for what white people have done before you just because you were born white, and individual black people don’t deserve the blame for any of the problems in their community unless they are contributing to them.

          • Monk

            Maybe what we have here is a distinction without a difference. And it’s true that individuals ought not to have sole credit or blame for societal circumstances. But individuals generally either help move society in constructive or destructive directions. The “white privilege” meme seems to be a misguided attempt to shame contemporary whites for problems not of their making, as if that would accomplish anything.

          • Chris Brunnquell

            This isn’t about shaming anyone; it’s about acknowledging our inherent biases and difference in treatment of people we don’t know well. Many of the disadvantages of racial minorities have been proven by science (see: blind auditions in music and the racial resume studies). The goal is to give minorities a better chance of equal opportunity by realizing that we prejudge people based on the actions, or perceived actions, of other people of the same race (which your comments indicate you do willingly rather than subconsciously)

    • Harper Hopkins

      Firstly, I’m not sure who you’re referring to in your first few sentences? If by “someone [who] doesn’t want to participate in greek life” you meant me, I would like to point out two things: First, since you apparently believe that I have some personal objection to participating in Greek life, I would assume that you’ve read some of the other things I’ve published in the last few weeks, or at least have seen my name in one of the recent articles that mentioned me in connection to AOII. If this is true, you’ve probably picked up on the fact that I’m a trans woman. Then I wonder why you used the pronoun “he” to (presumably) refer to me. I would like to take this opportunity to let you know that my pronouns are “she” and “her”. If you want to refer to me further, I would ask that you please use those.

      Secondly, I would like to explain my take on the issue of privilege. No one is saying any group has to be “brought down a peg”. The problem is that there are people who have certain types of power because of their positions of privilege, and who have used that power to cause harm to individuals and to promote harmful ideals and ideologies. Think about frats that treat women as sex objects, Greek organizations that charge dues which make it difficult or impossible for low income students to join, or organizations that use racist or racially coded language during events. These are all harmful behaviors, and the Greek system supports these. Please don’t mistake my intentions- I don’t want to stop people from socializing with groups who, in many cases, are the equivalent of family to them. I am simply making the point that the Greek system implicitly supports harmful ideologies, and that the kind of social benefits that people get from them can just as easily be had from some other kind of organization, perhaps like the ones I proposed in this article.

      Thirdly, and briefly – As someone said below, are you really comparing the Holocaust and the Rwandan Genocide to the status of Greek life here at Tufts? As a woman of Armenian ancestry, I would ask that you refrain from comparing this (admittedly important, but not massively life-threatening) issue to literal, actual genocides.

      • Man with Axe

        I make this claim about genocide: The first step is to dehumanize the targeted group. They are somehow less deserving of rights. This is what I see happening with discussions of, for example, white privilege. I ask you once again to watch (available on Netflix) “Fantastic Lies,” to see how this pernicious idea can lead, if not to genocide, to the literal destruction of individual lives, as the social justice mob called for the heads of the privileged white male lacrosse players, whose guilt was presumed, and, in point of fact, really didn’t matter to the mob compared to the “bigger truths” of white privilege and rape culture.

        So, I’m not saying that an actual genocide of white males is likely. I’m saying that it’s wrong to treat people as groups and not as individuals, even if you believe they are in some sort of privileged group, and genocide is the logical extreme to which such doctrines are taken. The commenter who thinks I’m equating the two should take a course in rhetoric.

        You continue in your reply to me to complain about some aspects of greek life: high dues, treating women as sex objects, using racially coded language. If you don’t approve of these behaviors don’t participate in them. Why should it be up to you if others want to associate with people who can afford high dues? Or if they want to treat women in ways of which you don’t approve, but they (and probably the women) do approve? If they want to use racist language? I repeat: Don’t participate. Stay far away from them.

        It is not a crime in this country to want to associate with certain sorts of people. It is not a crime to treat women as sex objects if they go along with it. It is not a crime to use derogatory language about people. These behaviors are not even a social problem unless they are being forced onto people who don’t want to participate. But so long as those who don’t approve are not affected, what is the problem that these organizations exist?

        I would make an analogy on this single point to gay marriage. The pro gay marriage argument that I think carries the day is “If you don’t approve of it, don’t get gay married. Meanwhile, leave me alone.” I’m making an analogous argument here.

      • tusk

        “Think about frats that treat women as sex objects” – I don’t know what gives you the conception that this is some universal truth about fraternities at Tufts, because it simply isn’t accurate. Really, frustrating to hear this because it simply has not been something I have experienced as a member of a frat here.

        Your point about dues is unsubstantiated. Greek organizations at Tufts have never, in my experience, barred membership to people based on financial needs. There are financial aid programs in every greek organization.

        Finally, I’m hoping you could elaborate on your point that organizations use racially coded language during events. Again, this is not something I have experienced as a member of a fraternity.

        Thanks.

        • Harper Hopkins

          I’ll take these in the order you gave them to me:
          1) I didn’t intend for this to be a universal statement of truth regarding Tufts frats. If you read my original comment, I was using this as an example of some of the harmful behaviors and ideologies that exist as part of the frat system here. For examples of what I was talking about, refer to Ben Kesslen’s article, or simply consider “The Ratio”, that holy of holies as far as controlling entry to a party is concerned.
          2) While there are financial aid programs in Greek organizations, they typically (as far as I know, feel free to correct me if I’m wrong) can’t cover very much of the cost of dues. While there may not be an active, explicit barrier to entry in this form, people are simply less likely to participate in a system which makes it hard for them to do so.
          3) While I have not seen examples of, for instance, the n-word being used in official materials from a frat, we cannot deny the connotations of referring to things as “ghetto”, “ratchet”, or the entire “gangster aesthetic”. These are all words that are used by White people to commodify aspects of Black culture that are looked down on and disrespected when connected to Black people and communities.

          I’m glad that your experience with Greek life at this school has been a positive one, and I appreciate your willingness to engage in this discussion in a respectful manner!

      • David C

        “This anger and rage has always been present on Tufts’ campus — it has simply never been as acceptable to speak up so loudly.”

        How do you know? I want to Tufts 20 years ago and I actually knew somebody at the time who transitioned shortly after college. That was just their decision. I got the sense you actually WANT there to be anger and rage.

  • Paul Dirac

    You take a very critical view of “white, cisgender, heterosexual” men, especially considering that up until quite recently, you were a white man.
    Thinking back to that time, did you uphold racist, transphobic power structures? Did you try to uphold a system that keeps white men in power? Probably not. You probably believed in equality back then as well. So perhaps we shouldn’t be so specific as to single out white, cisgender, heterosexual men, then go on to generalize that all of them uphold this system.
    You yourself are a very good example for why we should only judge people as individuals, based on their character.
    I agree with your point, by the way. Fraternities can display some disgusting behaviour.

    • Harper Hopkins

      Regardless of my state of transition, I have been a woman, I am a woman, and I will (barring unforeseen gender fluidity, which I believe an unlikely outcome) continue to be a woman until the last breath leaves my body.
      To your point – As a white woman I am, in fact, implicitly participatory in racist power structures. While I try to be as non-racist as I can be in my daily life, the fact remains that I, as a white person, benefit from the oppression of native and non-native people of color. Their labor built this country and continues to keep it running, as they do jobs that no white person wants to do. The land that this university is built on was stolen from indigenous populations, as were the resources of this continent. It is an unpleasant truth, but one that we have to face, that we are all implicitly supportive of this violence. As has been said many times before, being “not a racist” is not enough- it is our responsibility as white people to be actively anti-racist.
      Thank you for your support of the general thrust of my article. I appreciate your willingness to engage in discourse of this nature!

  • Sam

    “How could removing organizations that haze, that uphold heteronormative, racist, transphobic, power structures do more harm than preserving them?” It does more harm if the Greek organizations in question do not do as much harm as you claim, and do more good than you admit.

    “But this does not change the fact that they are complicit in supporting a harmful institutions at a local, national and international level.” What evidence is there that the institutions are harmful at such a grand scale?

    As for your solution: how does forcibly disbanding the diverse flavors of greek organizations and replacing them with cookie cutter ones do the campus any good?

    • Harper Hopkins

      Well, I can’t really change your mind on the first point, as that’s a matter of who you choose to believe. I would encourage you to consider the fact that a lot of the voices pushing for the abolition of Greek life are coming from marginalized groups, who probably actually do know something about what’s best for them.

      Asking me to simply discount all news about things that have actually happened to people on account of some flawed reporting a couple of years ago is… logically inconsistent and actually kind of dangerous. There is a serious difference between people’s personal testimonials and accounts of the harm that has been done to them and sensationalist journalism making unscientific predictions about the behavior of an ill-understood and unpredictable disease.

      Well, my hope would be that the new types of organizations would not be any more “cookie cutter” than the current one. That is, DU, ZBT, and 123 are all frats but they aren’t all identical organizations, owing to their differing internal cultures. AOII and Chi-O are both sororities, but they are also very different organizations from each other. The new organizations could be just as diverse, owing to their differing internal cultures. I would also like to dispel the notion that I’m pushing for purely social justice-focused organizations; rather, I’m talking about the creation of social organizations that are as socially just as possible.

      • Sam

        The point I’m trying to make is that sensationalist reporting on ebola and accusations made in pieces such as Ben Kesslen’s November 7th article should be treated with similar skepticism. I’m not saying discount them entirely, but you are jumping the gun on demonizing the entire Greek system at Tufts.

        I’m not saying that Ben’s story didn’t happen, or that stories similar to his are all fake. However, many articles published on this topic are written by people with agendas, and the extreme stories are rarely substantiated. There is no hard evidence that what Ben alleged is true, let alone that what he talks about is a system-wide issue at Tufts. As a matter of fact, I’m not aware of a single Fraternity or Sorority on campus which hasn’t publicly denounced the behavior you are concerned about. If an investigation turns up evidence that Ben’s story is true, I’ll be protesting that Fraternity right along side you, but right now no corroborating evidence exists.

        What happened to you with AOII International was clear evidence of close-mindedness off-campus. However, on-campus you seemed to have a clear system of support; in your November 7th article, you don’t mention that any of your sisters sided with AOII International on whether to extend bids to trans women. From what I’ve seen, there is pretty solid evidence that Tufts Greek organizations seem to be supportive of “marginalized” groups, and virtually no hard evidence that they are harmful. How is promoting their abolishment better than conspiracy theorizing?

