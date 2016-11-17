Letter to the University: Fix the Tufts housing crisis by building new dorms, slashing enrollment

With Tufts now confronting an unprecedented housing emergency after decades of unrelenting enrollment growth and expansion into our residential neighborhood, the Residential Strategies Working Group (RSWG) recently announced its intended solution: expansion of undergraduate housing into the residential homes Tufts has purchased along the edges of our Somerville and Medford communities. This is completely unacceptable. To be clear, my Somerville neighbors and I do understand the magnitude of the student housing crisis, but this is a problem of Tufts’ own creation and not one that its neighbors should pay for in any way.

For decades, Tufts has increased enrollment with scant regard to where those students will live. In the past 35 years, the administration has increased undergraduate enrollment alone by roughly 1,000 students, while constructing only two new dormitories with a mere 493 total beds. The last of these, Sophia Gordon Hall, was completed ten years ago in 2006. As Tufts administrators annually increased enrollment without adding housing, they must certainly have understood that the additional students would be forced to find their own apartments off campus. This directly drove up our local rent and real estate prices, displacing families as “absentee investor” landlords stepped up to cash in. Many students would prefer to live on campus, but they have no choice after drawing a low housing lottery number. Responding to the demand fueled by students with nowhere else to live, these slumlords converted dining rooms, storage areas and even large closets into bedrooms. For years, students have been forced to pay sky-high rents for low quality, off-campus housing.

Somerville is already the most densely populated city in New England. We have our own housing crisis, which has been significantly exacerbated by the university’s expansion into our community.

When Tufts acquires real estate, like the houses on Sawyer Avenue, Whitfield Road and Curtis Street, the property is removed from the city tax rolls, therefore requiring tax payers to make up the difference in the city budget. Tufts’ much ballyhooed “payments in lieu of taxes” are utterly insufficient to cover the actual costs associated with providing municipal services to the university such as fire protection. Somerville homeowners are already paying high taxes, and this Election Day, voters approved a ballot that will override the law that limits Somerville property taxes in order to fund a new and very expensive high school to replace our dilapidated 1895 building. It’s wrong to compel Somerville tax payers to fork over even more money to subsidize Tufts’ operations.

Students and their parents currently pay outrageous amounts of money to attend Tufts; but in addition to the inadequate housing, the classrooms and dining facilities are often overcrowded — just search the Tufts Daily online archives for “over enrollment” and “housing” for details. There is simply no room for more students on or off campus.

It’s time for the Tufts Board of Trustees and administration to take direct responsibility for this housing crisis that’s their creation. Instead of further shifting the burden to the citizens of Somerville and Medford, build at least six new sustainable Sophia Gordon Hall size dormitories on campus and slash enrollment until the university is ready for its occupancy.

 

Editor’s note: If you would like to send your response or make an op-ed contribution to the Opinion section, please email us at tuftsdailyoped@gmail.com. The Opinion section looks forward to hearing from you.

  • Lizzie

    While I agree with you that there is indeed a housing crisis and that many landlords are taking advantage of students and charging inordinate rent for average or low-quality off-campus homes, it is not true that students are being forced off campus. As an upperclassman currently living off campus, I can say with confidence that most juniors and seniors are actually eager to move off campus rather than live in dorms. This is the nature of most colleges and universities, and therefore the reality of living in the neighborhoods surrounding schools–you will inevitably be living near students. Furthermore, while I understand your demand that Tufts take responsibility for increasing enrollment, it would be simply impossible to fit “six new Sophia Gordon Hall size dormitories on campus”. Tufts is a relatively small campus, and the land is crowded with dorms and academic buildings as is. The current administration can hardly control the size of a campus that was established over 150 years ago.

  • Adam1222

    Unprecedented? Townies said the same thing when I was there 10 years ago.
    Shifting the burden to citizens of Somerville and Medford? You mean the slumlords? How is it a burden on the citizens of Somerville and Medford, lining their pockets.
    Were the homes Tufts purchased from Somerville and Medford residents purchased for below market value or seized by eminent domain? No. The people who sold got a hefty profit. Tufts has owned homes on the edges of campus for decades.

    Lower enrollment? So fewer Tufts students (and faculty and staff) would spend money at Medford and Somerville businesses, and Medford and Somerville residents would lose jobs?
    Of course when the Green Line comes to Tufts, will you be complaining that it is a “burden” to Medford and Somerville?

    In 2005, the undergraduate enrollment was 4800.
    In 2015, it was 5290.
    As you’ve noted, an additional dorm was built in the interim.
    As for your concern about classroom space, several new academic buildings have been build in that time.
    Disgruntled townies make this argument every few years, and have been since Jean Mayer’s time as President. Yawn.

  • TuftsAlum_89

    For the record, every fraternity & sorority chapter that occupies a house on the Tufts campus pays their assessed property taxes to the City of Somerville every year, whether they own or rent, by law of Massachusetts. In fact, fraternities & sororities are the only Tufts affiliated groups that pay their required share of local taxes.

  • Lanie

    Yes, I also disagree with the sentiment that most juniors and seniors would prefer to live on campus if they had a superior lottery number. Off campus housing in general is far superior to on campus-housing, can be cheaper, and nobody wants the university as their landlord, especially in their twenties.

    As long as having more students translates to a bigger profit, Tufts isn’t going to cut enrollment.

    • Dude

      There are plenty of people who would prefer to be on campus but can’t. Also I don’t know what you’re smoking, but on campus housing is waaaaay cheaper than off campus since everyone signs 12 month leases and we’re only here about 7 and subletters almost never pay full rent.

      • Lanie

        Most of the people I’ve talked to found full-price subletters! And it can also depend on the dining plan you get/ if you choose to get a dining plan. But I said “can” and not “is” because I know there can be problems finding people for the summer, etc. Still doesn’t change the fact that on-campus housing (except for maybe SoGo, which incredibly difficult to get into) doesn’t hold a candle to most off-campus housing. I genuinely have not talked to anyone who would prefer to live on campus.

        • Jacob Gerace

          Subletters usually aren’t full price from my experience in the past few years, but they’re close. I asked for $680 on my $780 rent and got a subletter without difficulty. That’s a loss of say $350 for half of may into end of August.

          On campus housing is $7,392/academic year, which is over the other 8.5 months. That’s around $870/month

          To account for the subletting loss of money, the cost for the academic year for off campus should be $7042 or less, or $830 a month to make financial sense.

          I’d estimate that average costs were around $725/month my senior year (I graduated last may), and even factoring in utilities that makes off campus slightly cheaper. The year before that, my junior year I’d say prices were $50/month lower since the green line extension hadn’t been announced, and then off campus really made sense.

          With prices still increasing, off vs on campus is getting pretty close in price. I think this explains why you Lanie, and Dude above you have conflicting viewpoints.

          I’ve met probably an equal amount of people who want to stay on campus (like busy engineers who spend too much time in Halligan) and people who would never stay on campus more than necessary (myself).

    • randomhookup

      But the juniors who often have one semester abroad struggle because they have to find a one semester living solution. And seniors actually have housing priority, don’t they?

  • MedfordSmith

    Lots and lots of inaccurate information here – especially the part about properties being removed from the tax rolls. Check the assessors database – it’s simply not true.

Related News

Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.