The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Let’s Talk Numbers: What are vampire numbers?
November 17, 2022
Graphic by Flora Meng
Paid Advertisement

Trigger warning for all vampires — look away and avoid the urge to count. Continue reading and be stuck with numbers for a while!

Did you encounter a vampire this Halloween? If you missed your chance, you can still learn about vampire numbers in math.

A vampire number is a number that can be written as the product of two numbers (fangs) of the same length where all the digits of the vampire number are present in the fang numbers. Let’s look at an example.

A vampire number and its fangs are shown. (Graphic by Anushka Singh)

It is clearly visible here that the vampire number (1,260) can be written as the product of two equal-length numbers, its fangs (21 and 60), which contain the same digits (2, 1, 6, 0) as the vampire number. However, there is a catch. A number cannot be categorized as a vampire number if its fangs contain trailing zeroes.

Paid Advertisement

Examples of vampire numbers and non-vampire numbers are shown. (Graphic by Anushka Singh)

There are numerous examples of vampire numbers. Some are more interesting than others. Let’s look at some interesting examples.

117,067 = 167 x 701

The interesting feature of this example is that the vampire number and its fangs are all prime numbers, making 117,067 a prime vampire number. 

13,078,260 = 1,620 x 8,073

    Or

        1,863 x 7,020

    Or

        2,070 x 6,318

In this example, the vampire number has three unique pairs of fangs.

For our last example, let’s think outside the box. Do vampire numbers exist only in cardinal numbers? How about other representations of numbers? Let’s take a look at some Roman numerals.

VIII = II * IV

There are many vampire numbers that exist. How many vampire numbers can you find? How many Roman numeral vampire numbers can you find?

Bonus fact about vampires: According to traditional folklore, vampires are considered to suffer from arithmomania, an obsessive compulsion to count. This is the joke behind the Count von Count (known simply as The Count) on Sesame Street who counts everything he sees and when he is alone, counts himself.

Paid Advertisement
Top This Week
  1. BREAKING: Sunil Kumar to succeed Monaco as university president
    November 17, 2022
  2. BREAKING: Tufts Medical Center anesthesiologist charged with attempted child sex trafficking, fired from clinical and faculty positions
    November 4, 2022
  3. After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here's what's next for RAs
    November 17, 2022
  4. Trigger warning: Andrew Tate
    September 22, 2022
  5. Admissions dean accused of discrimination by employees
    November 3, 2022
Trending
  1. BREAKING: Sunil Kumar to succeed Monaco as university president
    November 17, 2022
  2. BREAKING: Tufts Medical Center anesthesiologist charged with attempted child sex trafficking, fired from clinical and faculty positions
    November 4, 2022
  3. After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here's what's next for RAs
    November 17, 2022
  4. The downfall of Twitter
    November 16, 2022
  5. Upperclassman housing is a complicated endeavor for many Tufts students￼
    November 18, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
//test comment