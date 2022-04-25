The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Bite-Size Science: Guilty verdict for former nurse RaDonda Vaught raises questions about the future of truth-telling in medicine￼
April 25, 2022

A nurse was found guilty of gross neglect and negligent homicide last month in a high-profile medical error case that some health care professionals argue could set a bleak precedent for mistakes in medicine.

RaDonda Vaught was working as a nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center when, on Dec. 26, 2017, she made a mistake that resulted in the death of her patient, Charlene Murphey. Murphey had been admitted to the neurological ICU at Vanderbilt two days earlier and was prescribed the medication Versed, a sedative for her claustrophobia-related anxiety, before undergoing a positron emission tomography scan. Vaught was tasked with retrieving and administering the medication but mistakenly grabbed vecuronium bromide, a powerful paralytic. After injecting the medication, Vaught left Murphey. Later, Murphey was found not breathing, resuscitated and pronounced brain dead.

In court, the prosecution painted Vaught as uncaring and described her as worse than a drunk driver for her lack of responsibility. Despite that, Vaught took immediate responsibility for her actions and owned up to her mistake. In the process of administering the medication, there were indications of a mistake, namely that vecuronium bromide is a powder while Versed is a liquid and that a red warning label on the vecuronium bromide bottle designates it as a paralyzing agent.

On March 25, 2022, Vaught was found guilty of negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult.

Nurses and medical professionals around the country watched the trial closely, with some fearing that the case would set a precedent of regarding medical errors as criminal acts. Vaught worries that her verdict will establish a message against truth-telling in medicine, and expressed concern to CBS News that others in similar positions may “be wary about coming forward to tell the truth. I don’t think the take-away from this is not to be honest and truthful.” While the prosecution argued that the case was against one individual, not the general nursing community, the verdict raises questions about truth-telling and subsequent self-incrimination by health care professionals. Vaught is currently awaiting her sentencing hearing on May 13.

Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. This Week in COVID-19: Tufts reaches highest number of recorded cases in a day, students isolate in dorms
    April 25, 2022
  2. Tufts mourns unexpected loss of Danielle Abrams
    April 25, 2022
  3. “We need places to sleep:" Rising sophomores frustrated by housing selection process
    April 22, 2022
  4. Tufts SJP advocates for investigation into defacement of cannon
    April 25, 2022
  5. Emma Chamberlain takes YouTube hiatus, reveals mental health struggles
    March 7, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.