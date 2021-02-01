Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts

The Tufts Daily

and
February 1, 2021

Last updated: 2/1/2021 at 7:43 p.m. (ET)

On Jan. 30, the Medford/Somerville campus recorded five new cases, down from 12 the day before. Students accounted for all of the new cases on Saturday.

The seven-day trailing average number of new cases on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville Campus went to 9.14 new cases on Jan. 30, up from 8.71 a day before.

There are currently 102 individuals in isolation, up from 95 a day before.

The number of new cases per day has been steadily falling in Middlesex County and across Massachusetts this week.

LocationNew cases7-day trailing averagePer 100k1-week trend2-week trend
Campus (1/30)59.14137+220%+256%
Medford (1/28)3229.0050-10%-38%
Somerville (1/22)3825.7132-25%-51%
Middlesex (1/31)43157836-20%-39%
Massachusetts (1/31)2665342750-21%-34%
Date in parentheses indicates date with most recently updated data. Per 100k refers to seven-day trailing average.
