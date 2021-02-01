Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts

Last updated: 2/1/2021 at 7:43 p.m. (ET)
On Jan. 30, the Medford/Somerville campus recorded five new cases, down from 12 the day before. Students accounted for all of the new cases on Saturday.
The seven-day trailing average number of new cases on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville Campus went to 9.14 new cases on Jan. 30, up from 8.71 a day before.
There are currently 102 individuals in isolation, up from 95 a day before.
The number of new cases per day has been steadily falling in Middlesex County and across Massachusetts this week.
|Location
|New cases
|7-day trailing average
|Per 100k
|1-week trend
|2-week trend
|Campus (1/30)
|5
|9.14
|137
|+220%
|+256%
|Medford (1/28)
|32
|29.00
|50
|-10%
|-38%
|Somerville (1/22)
|38
|25.71
|32
|-25%
|-51%
|Middlesex (1/31)
|431
|578
|36
|-20%
|-39%
|Massachusetts (1/31)
|2665
|3427
|50
|-21%
|-34%