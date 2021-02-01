Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts

Last updated: 2/1/2021 at 7:43 p.m. (ET)

On Jan. 30, the Medford/Somerville campus recorded five new cases, down from 12 the day before. Students accounted for all of the new cases on Saturday.

The seven-day trailing average number of new cases on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville Campus went to 9.14 new cases on Jan. 30, up from 8.71 a day before.

There are currently 102 individuals in isolation, up from 95 a day before.

The number of new cases per day has been steadily falling in Middlesex County and across Massachusetts this week.