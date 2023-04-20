BREAKING: Elections Commission releases TCU election results 

The Tufts Community Union Elections Commission released the results of 2023–24 TCU election on April 19. 1,309 people voted, representing 20.14% of TCU members. The final Class of 2026 senator will be decided in a runoff between Anand Patil and Savannah Thompson during the TCU presidential election. The results are as follows:
Community Senators
Africana: Tolulope Adewumi ’25
Asian American: Thy Nguyen ’26
Disability: Itamar Oelsner ’25
FIRST: Alexander Vang ’26
International: Toluwani Oso ’25
Latinx: Odalis Vargas ’24
LGBTQ+: Donovan Sanders ’26
Women’s: Krystal Mutebi ’25
Indigenous: Vacant
SMFA: Vacant
TCU Judiciary
Jacob Ackiron ’26
Jack Eftink ’24
Erika Kim ’26
Ethan VanGosen ’25
Caroline Vandis ’24
Lucas Wong ’24
1 Vacancy
Committee on Student Life
Erika Effenberger ’24
3 Vacancies
Class of 2026
Rhoda Edwards
Bethel Hineshim
Jose Armando
Caroline Spahr
Dhruv Sampat
Arman Tendulkar
Class of 2025
Anika Buder-Greenwood
Varun Nagpal
Joel Omolade
Nessren Ourdyl
Mikayla Paquette
Aniyah Perry
Natalie Rossinow
Class of 2024
Emily Childs
Hadiya Giwa
Arielle Galinsky
Sophie Rice
Wanci Nana
Michelle Sun
Gavin Clouser