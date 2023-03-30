TUSC announces Flo Rida, Cheat Codes, Charlie Curtis-Beard for Spring Fling

Flo Rida, Cheat Codes and Charlie Curtis-Beard will perform at Spring Fling, Tufts University Social Collective announced on March 29. The annual concert will be held on April 29, and tickets will be available starting April 18.

In a departure from last year, the Tuftonia’s Day carnival will be held the weekend before Spring Fling, on April 22. Entry to the carnival is free to all members of the Tufts community.

Headlining the day’s festivities will be rapper and singer Flo Rida. Born Tramar Lacel Dillard, the rapper chose his stage name to represent his home state of Florida. He achieved virality for his 2007 hit “Low” featuring former scheduled Spring Fling headliner T-Pain (who canceled his 2017 appearance), then produced several radio smashes throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s. These included “Right Round” from his 2008 album “R.O.O.T.S.,” “Club Can’t Handle Me (feat. David Guetta)” from “Only One Flo (Part 1)” (2010) and “Whistle,” “Wild Ones (feat. Sia),” “Good Feeling” and “I Cry” from his 2012 masterpiece “Wild Ones.” Rida has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album.

Opening for Rida will be Los Angeles-based DJ trio Cheat Codes. Made up of members KEVI, Trevor Dahl and Matthew Russell, the group is most known for their collaborations with some of the biggest artists of the 2010s. Their certified platinum hit “No Promises” (2017) features vocals from pop mainstay Demi Lovato, and was co-written by artists Lauv and Loote. The trio has collaborated with a myriad of other powerhouse artists, including Little Mix, Whiz Khalifa, Kim Petras, Fetty Wap and U2.

Also opening will be rapper Charlie Curtis-Beard. Currently boasting 1.7 million followers on TikTok, the rapper is most known for his collaborations with other musicians famous on TikTok. This includes his 2021 rendition of “Lollipop” (1950), which features Curtis-Beard rapping over the harmonies of TikTok singing group EARCANDY. Curtis-Beard’s duet with EARCANDY racked up over 2.5 million views, inspiring the two TikTok artists to formally record and release the cover. Curtis-Beard continues to make TikToks, crafting his own verses to many popular songs.