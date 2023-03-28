Tufts admits 9.5% to undergraduate Class of 2027

Tufts admitted 9.5% of students to the Class of 2027 from roughly 34,000 applicants, it announced on March 22. Acceptances were granted to the most diverse applicant pool the university has ever seen. This year’s class is one of the most selective in the university’s history, following last year’s record-low 9.7% acceptance rate.

Women comprise 56% of the admitted class, an increase from last year’s 55%, while men comprise 41%. Another 4% identified as genderqueer, non-binary or opted not to specify a gender identity. Women also make up 52% of students accepted to the School of Engineering, down from last year’s 55%.

Tufts’ admissions process remains test-optional for the next three years; around 40% of students chose not to submit ACT or SAT scores with their application this year, compared to last year’s 44%.

Students affiliated with college access organizations like QuestBridge comprise 11% of the class, and students who will be the first in their family to graduate from a four-year college also comprise 11%.

Students who attended public high schools or public charter schools comprise 55% of the class; of students from schools where class rank is measured, 91% are in the top 10% of their class.

Students of color account for 57% of the admitted class, up from last year’s 56%. Black students comprise 12% of the class, Hispanic and Latinx students 14%, Asian American students 21% and multiracial students 11%. White students make up 39% of the class, and 3% of students did not provide race or ethnicity information.

Ninety-five students have Native or Indigenous heritage, including 62 American Indian or Alaska Native students and 33 Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander students.

Ninety-six students come from Medford, Somerville, Boston and Grafton, Tufts’ host communities.

International students comprise 11% of accepted students, representing 75 countries, with the majority hailing from China, India, Canada, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

This year, the admissions department will host three in-person ’Bo Days for accepted students on March 31, April 14 and April 24.

Accepted students have until May 1 to accept their offer to enroll at Tufts.