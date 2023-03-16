TCU Senate calls on Tufts to divest from fossil fuels at March 12 meeting

The TCU Senate unanimously called on Tufts to divest from fossil fuels and commit to carbon neutrality by 2030 at its weekly meeting on March 12.

Resolution S. 23-3, titled “A Resolution Calling on Tufts University to Commit to Institutional Climate Justice,” was proposed by members of Tufts Climate Action. It formally calls on the university to create “a transparent, actionable plan with benchmarks and an associated timeline” for divestment from fossil fuels, revisit its investment policy pertaining to fossil fuels and bring the university’s deadline for carbon neutrality forward 20 years from its original goal of 2050.

The authors of the resolution requested a response from President Anthony Monaco, Peter Dolan, chairman of the Board of Trustees, the Investment Office and Office of Sustainability within 2 weeks.

The Senate then approved 16 supplementary funding requests.

Students for Justice in Palestine received $10,249 for their upcoming Palestinian Solidarity Concert with 24 senators voting in favor, none opposed and three abstaining.

Tufts Robotics received $533 for transportation and lodging to the Norwalk Havoc Robot League competition with the funding passing by acclimation.

Tufts Sino-U.S. Relations Group Engagement requested $500 in transportation and gifts costs for speakers and panelists for an upcoming event. Funding was passed by the allocations board.

Black Students in Computer Science received $1,005 in group funding, which the Senate approved by acclamation.

Tufts Club Cheer received $19,839 for equipment and funding their upcoming trip to nationals with 17 senators voting in favor and eight voting against.

The Tufts S-Factor a cappella group received $450 for A/V services for their upcoming spring semester show. Funding was approved by the allocations board.

The Senate unanimously approved $2,000 in new group funding for The Women’s Network Tufts.

The Student Prison Education and Abolition Coalition at Tufts received $1,069 for an educational event about the school-to-prison pipeline. The Senate approved funding by acclamation.

Jumbo Jugglers received $1,482 for their spring show and a fire spinning retreat, which was approved by acclamation.

180 Degrees Consulting received $574 in funding for food for their spring semester symposium, which was passed by acclamation.

The Chinese Student Association received $700 for a boba fundraiser and costumes for an upcoming culture show with the Senate passing by acclamation.

Tufts Black Out received $2,745 for transportation and lodging for a step competition in New York City with 25 voting in favor and one abstaining.

The Vietnamese Students Club received $2,007 for their upcoming VSC Culture Show and for a boba fundraiser with 25 voting in favor, none opposed and one abstaining.

The Tufts Quidditch team received $665 for new uniforms with 19 voting in favor and seven voting against.

Tufts Italian Club received $1,800 to send members of their club to a cooking class in April with the TCU senate voting unanimously in favor.

Tufts Athletes of Color received $3,425 to host an athletes of color week in April and movie night with 25 in favor, none opposed and one abstaining.

Varun Nagpal was named Senator of the Week, and the meeting was adjourned