BREAKING: Protesters disrupt Israel-Palestine discussion event￼

Protestors disrupted an Israel-Palestine discussion event in Tisch Library on Tuesday evening.

The event, organized by Tufts Friends of Israel and Tufts J-Street U, was a dialogue between Roots representatives Sarah Mandel, an Israeli citizen, and Khalil Sayegh, a Palestinian. Members of both student groups were in attendance.

Just before the talk started at 7:30 p.m., protestors entered the room dressed in masks and makeshift face coverings and congregated in the back.

About 15 minutes into the presentation, loud music interrupted the discussion as the protestors began to shout phrases such as, “Roots, Roots, you can’t hide, you’re protecting genocide.”

Roots, a Palestinian-Israeli initiative, describes their aim as “to transform enemies into partners through direct human contact, deep listening and recognition of the other’s history and experience.” The group is entirely based in the West Bank, but Mandel and Sayegh were visiting Tufts as part of a speaking tour to U.S. colleges and universities.

After a few minutes of chanting, one protester began to directly address Sayegh. Remarks included various profanity and insults in both English and Arabic. One of the protestors even called Sayegh a “slut” in Arabic.

Language used by the protestors resembled previous activism by Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine, but no group has taken credit for organizing the demonstration. The Daily was unable to confirm whether the protesters were members of Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine as SJP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As they continued chanting, Tufts J-Street U and Tufts Friends of Israel leaders informed demonstrators that TUPD officers were en route. They remained shouting in the back row until officers arrived at Tisch 304, at which point they fled the scene.

After protesters had evacuated, the event continued on as planned.

Mandel discussed her reaction to the protestors following the conclusion of the event.

“I would have really loved if they would have stayed and listened,” Mandel said. “I would encourage all the students on campus to really open their minds to people that are different to them, even if it feels incredibly challenging to listen to the differences.”

Sayegh said he wished the protesters would have been more respectful but understood their frustration.

“I sympathize with [the] people’s opinions … as a Palestinan myself,” Sayegh said.

Ian Kaplan, vice president of Tufts Friends of Israel, responded to the protest.

“I’m disappointed and saddened that the very idea of dialogue on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict has become controversial,” Kaplan, a sophomore, wrote in an email to the Daily. “These conversations need to be had, but when students take it upon themselves to disrupt these conversations … they not only harm those trying to do the right thing, but they undermine the fundamental mission of the university. … I don’t think Jewish students should be intimidated by this, but rather empowered to stand up for themselves and what they believe in.”

Tufts J-Street U also commented on the protest.

“J Street U Tufts was excited to have a dialogue event with Roots to hear from an Israeli and a Palestinian who have the shared experience of living in the occupied West Bank,” the organization wrote in a message to the Daily. “An integral part of dialogue is listening to those with differing opinions, therefore we fully support all student groups’ right to protest and express their opinions.”

Patrick Collins, executive director of media relations at Tufts, was not immediately available to provide comment.

This story is developing.