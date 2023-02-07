Tufts to close COVID-19 testing centers￼

Tufts will close its testing centers at the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses on Mar. 17, it announced on Feb. 6.

In a school-wide email, Marie Caggiano, medical director of the Tufts Health Service, said COVID-19 care and testing will still be available on a case-by-case basis at 124 Professors Row on the Medford/Somerville campus.

Students must schedule an appointment to be seen by the Health Service. Those who wish to do so can visit this link.

The university has slowly been easing its COVID-19 measures over the last few months. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, students returning to campus in fall 2022 were not mandated to wear masks in indoor spaces on campus.

On Jan. 5, Tufts also announced that it would no longer require university personnel or students to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine after mandating the booster months before.

“Continuing to mandate the bivalent booster was not having the effect we had hoped it would and, as a result, it increasingly became apparent that fully enforcing a mandate would be impractical,” Patrick Collins, executive director of media relations at Tufts, told the Daily at the time.

Tufts faculty, staff and students are still urged to stay home if they are feeling ill. If they have further questions, Tufts community members can email [email protected].