UPDATE: Finals moved online, Thursday exams postponed following second bomb threat in 2 days

Paid Advertisement

Last updated: Dec. 15 at 1:35 p.m.

Authorities issued an all-clear message at 1:13 p.m., advising community members to resume normal activity. No threats were identified as police swept through the evacuated buildings with K-9s, but an investigation into the source of the reported threat remains ongoing. BREAKING — A reported bomb threat is forcing evacuations of the Cummings Center, Bendetson Hall, East Hall and Anderson Hall. Students are being directed to take shelter in the Gantcher Center if need be. This is the 2nd bomb threat to the Tufts’ campus in less than 24 hours. — The Tufts Daily (@TuftsDaily) December 15, 2022

______________________________________

Paid Advertisement

Updated 12:25 p.m.

Final exams are being moved online after nine buildings were evacuated Thursday morning following the second bomb threat in as many days. In an email sent shortly before noon, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser and Dean of the School of Engineering Kyongbum Lee instructed faculty to postpone any exams scheduled for Thursday and move online any exams scheduled Friday or next week.

The deans wrote that the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” and for the purpose of avoiding further disruption. The move comes after the TCU Senate’s executive board sent messages this morning to President Monaco and the deans requesting that finals be rescheduled or made virtual.

“Aside from fear, these threats took away studying hours, they took away almost an entire reading period day [and strained] the mental health of students,” Senate President Jaden Pena told the Daily.

_______________________________________

Updated 10:18 a.m.

A reported bomb threat is forcing evacuations in nine buildings on campus. The latest threat is the second in as many days and comes as final exams are set to begin today.

The threat was reported first in an emergency alert message at 9:05 a.m. Thursday. The message said authorities were searching the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, the math department, the philosophy department, and East and Anderson Halls in response to a threat. An updated alert at 9:51 a.m. listed Paige Hall, Miner Hall, Robinson Hall, Bendetson Hall, the SEC Complex, the Cummings Center, the seventh floor of Dowling, in addition to East and Anderson Halls as the buildings being searched.

The source of the reported threat remains unclear, but it comes a day after another bomb threat prompted an hour-long evacuation of three major campus buildings on Wednesday afternoon, including a first-year residence hall and the main administrative building. The evacuation order was lifted at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, at which point the buildings were deemed safe for reentry.

Students, faculty and staff were notified of the threat on the Medford/Somerville campus at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday via a TuftsAlert message that ordered the “immediate” evacuations of Miller Hall, Ballou Hall and the Mayer Campus Center. Tisch Library also evacuated, although it was not under an evacuation order from the university. Community members were told to shelter in the Aidekman Arts Center or the Joyce Cummings Center if needed. BREAKING: Miller Hall, Ballou Hall and the Mayer Campus Center have been evacuated in response to a bomb threat on the Medford/Somerville campus. This thread will be updated as the Daily receives more information. — The Tufts Daily (@TuftsDaily) December 14, 2022

Boston.com reported that the evacuations on Wednesday were prompted by an email sent to Tufts’ diversity office accusing the university of “anti white racism,” citing the “Unpacking Whiteness” course for faculty and staff as an example. The email said a “multiracial group” had placed the bombs. “We don’t want anyone to die,” the email reads. “We are just here to send a message.”

The email said that bombs were placed in Miller, Ballou, the Campus Center and the Rainbow Steps. No bombs were found at any of these locations, according to the TuftsAlert message.

“As a person of color and someone who’s taken classes on whiteness, I felt particularly frustrated by the reasoning behind the threats,” said senior Kyle Sayers, who was studying in the crowded Campus Center when the evacuation was ordered. “I think it’s symptomatic of how our culture feels really threatened by discussions about race and whiteness.”

Sayers recalled a group of people near him moving quickly to pack their belongings and head toward the exits before he read the emergency message himself. Police cars were parked outside the building, and two helicopters circled overhead, Sayers said.

Junior Sacha Waters was studying in a classroom in Tisch Library when she became aware of “a lot of excited yelling,” she said. An employee soon entered the room and ordered students to leave. Waters took three sophomores, who feared returning to their dorms, to shelter in her off-campus apartment.

Tufts and local police, several fire trucks, ambulances and police dogs were all present on campus during the evacuation order. The local first responders departed after the all-clear was announced.

It is still unclear who made the bomb threat. According to Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins, Tufts is conducting a joint investigation with local and state police.

University President Anthony Monaco thanked first responders and confirmed that final exams will continue as planned in an email to the Tufts community on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story.