Faculty, staff continue participating in ‘Unpacking Whiteness,’ ‘Radical Healing’ dialogue series

When white police officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teen, in 2014, Sarah Iacobucci, director of undergraduate laboratories at Tufts, and her friends from church wanted to do something.

Iacobucci, who identifies as white, attends a Unitarian Universalist church, where social justice is a core part of religious programming. After attending a vigil in Brown’s memory, Iacobucci and friends spent months educating themselves on racial justice. In 2015, they brought in an outside facilitator who led six-week classes for congregants who largely identified as white.

Eight years later, faculty and staff are still unpacking their racialized identities in the “Unpacking Whiteness” dialogue series that Iacobucci brought to Tufts. Over 500 faculty and staff members have participated in the program since then, while others who identify as non-white have participated in the Radical Healing series offered in parallel as a safe space for those who have traditionally been marginalized. A third dialogue group, Intercultural Learning Communities, brings these community members together to “promote learning across differences,” Director of DEI Programming Lisa Fenn wrote in an email to the Daily.

History of “Unpacking Whiteness”

Iacobucci was initially hesitant to bring the dialogue group to Tufts because her role in chemistry seemed distant from the Office of DEIJ. Eventually, Iacobucci showed her curriculum to then-Chief Director Officer and Associate Provost Mark Brimhall-Vargas. With Brimhall-Vargas’s support, Iacobucci and a group of staff members applied for a diversity grant to pilot the program in April 2016.

Three groups, each with two facilitators and 10 participants, tried out the six-session “Unpacking Whiteness” program in the fall of 2016. Iacobucci recalled those first sessions as “mind-blowing” and “wonderful.”

The Office of DEIJ took over funding and planning the dialogue series in 2018. Under the leadership of Maren Greathouse, then the associate director of diversity and inclusion education, the Radical Healing and Intercultural Learning Communities programs were added in 2020.

“​​People who are non-white participating in these sessions were exposed to things that were just directly harmful that people were sharing,” Colin Gerrity, a design strategist at Tufts who participated in Unpacking Whiteness in the winter of 2021 and currently facilitates the program, said. “We can’t keep them safe in these sessions. We have to have an alternative space.”

Greathouse worked with Gerrity and other facilitators to revamp the curriculum in the summer of 2021, adding two sessions aimed at making the program more action-oriented. Associate Director of Diversity & Inclusion Education Tiffany House led the dialogue series following Greathouse’s departure in the fall of 2021, and Associate Director of Diversity and Inclusion Education Ricki Morrow-Spitzer currently manages the program.

What is “Unpacking Whiteness”?

“Unpacking Whiteness” now meets weekly for a total of eight hour-and-a-half-long sessions on understanding racial identity. Topics range from “listening” the first week to “white supremacy,” “the game is rigged” and ultimately “taking action for racial justice.” Participants typically have two hours of required readings and video preparation for each session. Three groups of “Unpacking Whiteness” are running this semester, as is the radical healing dialogue group.

“There’s three rounds of sharing and during each round, each participant gets the same amount of time,” Chelcie Juliet Rowell, head of digital scholarship at Tisch Library who previously participated in the program and has facilitated it five times since, said.

Staff and faculty opt into the program and are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis. According to Fenn, this fall’s programming was oversubscribed with more than 50 participants. Gerrity said he believes there are around 100 people on the waitlist.

“The programs have been well-received,” Fenn wrote. “The programs support our work to help Tufts achieve its goals as an anti-racist institution. They help faculty and staff listen to and learn from each other and to foster a climate in which all feel welcome to express their own identities and advance academically, professionally, and socially.”

Expansion and Next Steps

Anti-racism education was one of five strategic priorities identified by the Institutional Audit and Targeted Actions workstream as part of the “Tufts as an Anti-racist Institution” initiative.

Maddie Key, program manager of interdisciplinary programs at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, participated in “Unpacking Whiteness” during the summer of 2020, when the program moved to a completely virtual format due to COVID-19. Key is also a second-year master’s student in educational studies and felt the program should be offered at the graduate schools.

After conversations with Jacqueline Dejean, associate dean of research and diversity and inclusion at GSAS, Key piloted “Unpacking Whiteness” to 34 graduate students across Tufts’ campuses in the fall of 2021. Graduate students facilitated the sessions following a peer-to-peer model.

“Overwhelmingly we’ve heard that graduate students engaged in really great conversations. They were grateful for the material,” Key said.

Iacobucci added that “Unpacking Whiteness” sessions have been run at Tufts Medical School and at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts.

“Unpacking Whiteness” for graduate students ran again last spring with 17 participants, and is not running this semester. Key acknowledged her own time constraints and the challenge of recruiting graduate students, many of whom are working professionals. However, Key said she hopes to continue the program and add the Radical Healing dialogue series in parallel.

Iacobucci said she has considered offering “Unpacking Whiteness” to undergraduate students through the Experimental College and would love to see the curriculum offered there in the future.

“I hope that something does happen for undergraduates because I think they would love it,” Iacobucci said. “Young people are already way ahead of us.”

Key agrees that offering these conversations to undergraduate students would be beneficial, but believes that skilled facilitators and certain curriculum changes would be necessary to translate the program to a younger audience.

“I am always going to advocate for these kinds of dialogue sessions,” Key said. “If we want to uphold our commitment to anti-racism then we need to make sure that our students have tools in a language to actually engage in these kinds of conversations.”